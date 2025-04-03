



The second edition of Start-Up Mahakumbh commenced on April 3, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, and is set to run until April 5. The event, organized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), marks a significant expansion compared to its inaugural edition.





DPIIT Joint Secretary Sanjiv Singh announced that nearly 3,000 start-ups are participating this year, doubling the number from last year's event. Delegates from 64 countries are attending, highlighting the global scale of the initiative.





The event features over 3,000 start-ups, including tribal entrepreneurs and start-ups incubated at institutions like IIM Calcutta, IIM Kashipur, and IIT Bhilai. It also includes top 30 space-tech start-ups showcasing India's advancements in deep tech innovation.





Corporate houses have announced a grant challenge with funding of ₹50 crores for start-ups, accompanied by mentorship opportunities.





More than 10,000 delegates from 50+ countries are attending, along with 1,000 investors and incubators.





Masterclasses, thematic pavilions across diverse verticals such as AI, Fintech, Agritech, Healthtech, and SpaceTech, and interactive sessions with government buyers through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) pavilion.





Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal inaugurated the event, emphasizing its role in contributing to India's economic growth and showcasing its entrepreneurial ecosystem globally. MoS Commerce Jitin Prasada delivered a special address during the opening ceremony.





Organising committee members like Archana Jahagirdar (Rukam Capital) and Sanjeev Bikhchandani (Info Edge) praised the government’s support in fostering innovation and driving India’s start-up ecosystem toward global prominence. The event aligns with India’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and aims to propel the nation to the forefront of global entrepreneurship.





ANI







