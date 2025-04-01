



The U.S. State Department has declined to comment on the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom's (USCIRF) recommendation to designate India as a "Country of Particular Concern" (CPC) in its annual report.





Spokesperson Tammy Bruce stated that the department would review the matter but refrained from discussing diplomatic considerations or negotiations related to the report. The USCIRF has been recommending India's CPC designation since 2020, citing severe violations of religious freedom, but these recommendations have not been accepted by the State Department so far.





The USCIRF's 2025 report alleges that religious freedom in India has deteriorated, with increased attacks against religious minorities and expanded repressive tactics targeting minorities abroad.





It also calls for sanctions on India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) over alleged involvement in international incidents. India has dismissed these allegations, labelling the USCIRF as an "entity of concern," and rejected its findings as biased and lacking credibility.





The CPC designation currently includes 12 countries such as China, North Korea, and Pakistan, while India remains excluded despite repeated recommendations by USCIRF.





ANI







