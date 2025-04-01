



Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced a major milestone in India's fight against Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), revealing that the number of "most Naxal-affected districts" has been reduced from 12 to six. This achievement reflects the government's intensified efforts to eradicate Naxalism entirely by March 31, 2026, through a combination of security measures and development initiatives.





The total number of LWE-affected districts across India has decreased to 38, with "most-affected districts" dropping from 12 to six. These districts are Bijapur, Kanker, Narayanpur, Sukma (Chhattisgarh), West Singhbhum (Jharkhand), and Gadchiroli (Maharashtra).





The government provides financial aid under Special Central Assistance—₹30 crore for "most-affected districts" and ₹10 crore for "districts of concern"—to address gaps in public infrastructure.





Improved infrastructure, such as roads, transport, electricity, and water supply, combined with new security camps and welfare schemes, have contributed significantly to reducing Naxal influence.





Since 2019, 280 new security camps have been established, and operations have targeted Naxalite financing networks. This offensive strategy has weakened their financial resources and cadre strength.





Amit Shah reiterated the government's commitment to uproot Naxalism entirely by March 2026. He emphasized that this progress aligns with the vision of building a "Sashakt, Surakshit and Samriddh Bharat" (Empowered, Secure, and Prosperous India).





