



India has rejected allegations made in a report by The New York Times that Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), an Indian defence public sector undertaking, supplied sensitive technology to Russia's arms agency, Rosoboronexport.





Sources from the Indian government termed the report "factually incorrect and misleading," accusing it of distorting facts to suit a political narrative.





The New York Times claimed that between 2023 and 2024, HAL received equipment from H.R. Smith Group, a British aerospace manufacturer, and subsequently sent parts to Russia with matching product codes.





However, the report admitted that there was no concrete evidence proving that these products reached Russia.





India reiterated that HAL has scrupulously adhered to its international obligations regarding strategic trade controls and end-user commitments. It further highlighted India's robust legal framework guiding overseas commercial ventures by its companies.





Indian officials criticised the publication for failing to conduct basic due diligence before publishing such claims, asserting that the allegations were misleading and lacked factual basis.





The government also urged media outlets to keep "due diligence" in mind while publishing such reports. "India’s robust legal and regulatory framework on strategic trade continues to guide overseas commercial ventures by its companies. We expect reputed media outlets to undertake basic due diligence while publishing such reports, which obviously was overlooked in the instant case,” sources quoted.





India has historically relied heavily on Russian defence equipment, with around 70% of its military arsenal being of Russian origin. Despite efforts to diversify arms imports and boost domestic production, Russia remains a key supplier due to its willingness to share critical defense technology and provide cost-effective solutions. However, the ongoing Ukraine war has strained Russia's ability to meet export demands, pushing India further toward diversification.





This controversy arises amidst India's balancing act between maintaining strong defence ties with Russia and deepening cooperation with Western nations.





Agencies







