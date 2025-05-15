



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has achieved a significant milestone by developing an indigenous nano-porous multi-layered polymeric membrane specifically designed for high-pressure seawater desalination.





This innovation was spearheaded by the Defence Materials Stores and Research & Development Establishment (DMSRDE), a Kanpur-based laboratory of DRDO, in direct response to the operational requirements of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG).





The key challenge addressed by this technology is ensuring the stability and durability of desalination membranes when exposed to the high chloride ion content prevalent in saline seawater-a critical factor for maritime applications.





The development process was notably rapid, completed within a record time of just eight months. The new membrane technology was integrated and initially tested in the existing desalination plant aboard an Offshore Patrolling Vessel (OPV) of the ICG. These initial technical trials, conducted collaboratively by DMSRDE and the Coast Guard, demonstrated that the safety and performance of the polymeric membranes were fully satisfactory.





Currently, the membrane unit is undergoing an extended operational testing phase, with a requirement of 500 hours of continuous operation before final clearance is granted by the Coast Guard. This rigorous testing aims to ensure the reliability and robustness of the membrane under real-world maritime conditions.





The newly developed membrane is expected to be a significant boon not only for the Indian Coast Guard but also for broader applications. Once fully validated, and with certain modifications, this technology holds promise for desalination of seawater in coastal areas, potentially benefiting civilian communities facing freshwater scarcity.





The development is also a testament to India’s ongoing push for self-reliance (Aatmanirbhar Bharat) in critical defence and strategic technologies, enhancing both national security and technological sovereignty.





DRDO’s high-pressure nano-porous polymeric membrane represents a crucial advancement in indigenous desalination technology, with successful initial trials and the potential for wide-ranging impact in both defence and civilian sectors after completion of operational testing.





Agencies







