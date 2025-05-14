



In the wake of escalating tensions along the India-Pakistan border, particularly after the recent Pahalgam terror attack, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has intensified efforts to safeguard civilian populations residing in vulnerable border areas.





Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo announced that 9,500 bunkers have already been constructed along the Indo-Pak border in Jammu and Kashmir, with a commitment to build more in response to growing demand from residents exposed to frequent cross-border shelling. These bunkers are intended to provide critical protection for border dwellers, many of whom have suffered injuries, loss of livestock, and significant property damage due to ongoing hostilities.





During a visit to the shelling-affected areas in Rajouri and Nowshera sectors, Chief Secretary Dulloo assessed the ground situation first-hand, meeting with affected residents and assuring them of the administration’s unwavering support.





He emphasised that the government is determined to ensure the safety and welfare of people living in these high-risk zones, promising that there will be no shortfall in the construction of additional bunkers as needed. The chief secretary also visited the Government Medical College in Rajouri to meet with those injured in the recent shelling incidents and commended the district administration for its swift and coordinated response to the crisis.





The recent spate of cross-border shelling has resulted in significant civilian casualties and widespread destruction. In the worst-hit districts of Poonch and Rajouri, artillery and mortar fire from across the border has left dozens of homes damaged, forced residents to flee to safer areas, and caused the loss of both lives and livelihoods. Reports indicate that at least 15 civilians have been killed and 43 injured in these attacks, with many more displaced and seeking temporary shelter.





The psychological impact has been profound, with families describing harrowing nights spent seeking cover and entire communities relocating from areas within 300 meters of defence installations due to the heightened risk.





In response to the humanitarian crisis, the administration has initiated compensation measures for the affected families. The Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, announced an ex-gratia relief of ₹10 lakh for the families of those killed in the shelling, reaffirming the government’s commitment to alleviating the suffering of citizens in the border regions.





Relief operations, including the distribution of essential supplies such as food, blankets, and medicines, have also been carried out by the Indian Army and local authorities in the most affected areas, such as Karnah in Kupwara district.





The ongoing construction of bunkers, coupled with prompt relief and compensation efforts, underscores the administration’s resolve to protect and support border residents amid persistent security challenges. The government continues to monitor the situation closely, pledging all necessary assistance to those impacted by the violence and reiterating its commitment to the safety and rehabilitation of the affected communities.





Based On A PTI Report







