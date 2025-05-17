



On the morning of May 16, 2025, Ukraine’s Air Force lost contact with an F-16 fighter jet during a combat mission aimed at repelling a Russian aerial attack. The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. local time, when an emergency situation arose on board the aircraft.





According to official statements, the pilot managed to divert the jet away from populated areas before safely ejecting. Search and rescue teams quickly located the pilot, whose condition has been described as satisfactory, with no threat to his life or health.





Preliminary reports indicate that the F-16 pilot had successfully destroyed three Russian aerial targets and was engaging a fourth using the aircraft’s cannon when the unspecified emergency forced him to abandon the plane.





The exact nature of the technical malfunction or emergency has not been disclosed. The Ukrainian Air Force emphasised that the crash did not appear to be the result of Russian fire, and a commission has been established to thoroughly investigate the circumstances of the loss.





This event marks the third confirmed loss of a US-made F-16 by Ukraine since the introduction of these jets into its fleet in 2024, following deliveries from the Netherlands and Denmark. The first F-16 crash occurred in August 2024, resulting in the death of pilot Oleksii Mes, while a second pilot, Pavlo Ivanov, was killed during a combat mission in April 2025.





The F-16s have played a significant role in Ukraine’s air defense strategy, particularly in intercepting Russian missiles and drones. The latest loss is considered a blow to Ukraine’s air capabilities, though the safe ejection and survival of the pilot have been highlighted as a positive outcome under the circumstances. The Air Force has not provided further details about the final location or fate of the downed aircraft, and speculation remains about the precise cause of the incident until the official investigation concludes.





The Ukrainian Air Force’s loss of another F-16 is a notable development in the ongoing conflict, underscoring both the risks faced by Ukrainian pilots and the critical role of advanced Western-supplied aircraft in the country’s defence against sustained Russian aerial attacks.





Based On ANI Report











