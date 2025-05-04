



Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated sharply following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists. In response, both countries have enacted sweeping punitive measures, effectively severing remaining maritime and trade ties.





India's Measures





India, citing national security and public policy, imposed a comprehensive ban on the import of all goods originating from, or transiting through, Pakistan. This ban extends to goods routed via third countries, closing off any remaining loopholes for indirect trade. Additionally, India barred Pakistani ships from entering its ports and suspended all postal exchanges-including mail and parcels-with Pakistan via air and surface routes.





The Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) in India issued an order prohibiting Pakistani-flagged vessels from visiting any Indian port. Simultaneously, Indian-flagged ships were barred from calling at Pakistani ports. The restrictions were enforced immediately and will remain in place until further notice, with any exemptions to be considered on a case-by-case basis.





Pakistan's Response





In a tit-for-tat move, Pakistan's Ministry of Maritime Affairs issued an order late Saturday banning Indian-flagged ships from docking at any Pakistani port. The directive also prohibits Pakistani vessels from accessing Indian ports. The Pakistani government cited the need to safeguard maritime sovereignty, economic interests, and national security as the rationale behind these measures. Any exemptions or dispensations will be decided individually.





Broader Diplomatic Fallout





These maritime and trade bans are part of a broader package of retaliatory steps taken by both nations. India has also suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, closed the only operational land border crossing at Attari, and downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan. Pakistan, for its part, has suspended all border trade, closed its airspace to Indian airlines, and expelled Indian diplomats.





Economic And Political Impact





The economic impact of these moves is expected to be more significant for Pakistan. Since India imposed a 200% import duty on Pakistani goods in 2019 after the Pulwama attack, direct trade between the two nations had already dwindled to a symbolic level. However, sectors such as cement, textiles, and certain agricultural products in Pakistan still relied on informal or third-country routes to reach Indian markets. The new ban closes these channels, tightening the economic noose on Pakistan.





For India, the economic exposure to Pakistan has been negligible in recent years, and the latest measures are primarily symbolic but politically significant, signalling a hardening stance against terrorism and its alleged state sponsors.





Security And Military Developments





The standoff has also seen military signalling, with Pakistan conducting a training launch of the Abdali surface-to-surface missile, an act India has described as a "blatant" provocation. Security agencies in both countries remain on high alert as investigations into the Pahalgam attack continue, with Indian authorities identifying four terrorists, including two Pakistani nationals, as suspects.





Conclusion





The aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack has resulted in a near-total freeze in India-Pakistan maritime, trade, and postal links. Both countries have cited national security and sovereignty as reasons for their actions, but the economic and diplomatic consequences are likely to be more severe for Pakistan. The situation remains fluid, with both sides reserving the right to grant exemptions on a case-by-case basis, but the broader trajectory points to a prolonged period of heightened tension and minimal engagement.





NDTV Report







