



Following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, India launched Operation Sindoor-a calibrated military response targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.





This operation, which reportedly neutralised over 100 terrorists and destroyed significant terror infrastructure, marked a decisive shift in India’s approach to cross-border terrorism, focusing on precise strikes against terrorist targets while minimising civilian casualties.





In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, the Indian government is actively considering sending a multi-party delegation abroad to expose Pakistan’s continued support for terrorism. According to government sources, this initiative aims to clearly communicate India’s stance on terrorism emanating from Pakistan to the international community and to counter Pakistan’s narrative on the global stage.





The government is currently engaging with opposition parties, seeking to ensure bipartisan support and present a united national front before finalising the delegation’s composition and schedule.





The proposed delegation will likely visit multiple foreign capitals, engaging with governments, think tanks, and media outlets.





Its agenda includes:





Detailing Pakistan’s provocations that led to Operation Sindoor. Explaining the necessity and proportionality of India’s response. Conveying India’s resolve to undertake similar actions if cross-border terrorism persists. Emphasising the exclusive targeting of terror hideouts, not civilians, during the operation. Highlighting Pakistan’s established role in fostering terrorism and its global repercussions.





This diplomatic initiative is part of a broader strategy that has already seen India present evidence to the United Nations regarding Pakistan-based groups like The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy, and push for their designation as terrorist organisations under the UNSC 1267 sanctions list. India’s recent engagements with top UN counter-terrorism officials have focused on issues such as terror financing, the use of new technologies by terrorists, and the need for stronger international action against groups operating from Pakistani soil.





Historically, India has undertaken similar diplomatic efforts after major terror attacks, such as sending Atal Bihari Vajpayee to the UNHRC following earlier provocations and engaging the international community after the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The current move to form a multi-party delegation reflects a deliberate effort to ensure domestic consensus and maximise the credibility of India’s message abroad.





The government is expected to announce the delegation’s composition after consulting all stakeholders, underlining its commitment to a bipartisan approach in addressing the persistent challenge of cross-border terrorism. This strategy is designed to reinforce India’s position globally, build international support, and increase diplomatic pressure on Pakistan to cease its support for terrorist activities.





