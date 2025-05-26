



BJP MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta, as part of an all-party Indian parliamentary delegation, emphasized India's unwavering stance in its battle against terrorism during a recent visit to Ljubljana, Slovenia.





Chowta specifically highlighted India's clarity and determination in combating terrorism, particularly under the framework of "Operation Sindoor," which has become a focal point of India's counter-terrorism response following the deadly Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives.





Referring to the delegation's earlier visit to Moscow, Chowta detailed the comprehensive discussions held with Russian elected representatives, civil society, and think tanks. He stated that India explicitly sought Russia's support in the global fight against terrorism, underscoring the persistent threat it poses worldwide.





Chowta also pointed out Pakistan's continued denial and refusal to acknowledge responsibility for terrorism originating from its territory. He expressed satisfaction with Russia's positive and supportive response, noting the historical depth of the India-Russia relationship, especially in military and strategic domains.





The delegation, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi and comprising members from various Indian political parties—including the BJP, Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Aam Aadmi Party, and former diplomats—used the Moscow visit to sensitize Russian leaders and opinion makers about the gravity of cross-border terrorism faced by India.





Kanimozhi described the Russian engagement as highly receptive, with Russian lawmakers assuring continued solidarity with India and a firm commitment to jointly combat terrorism at international forums such as the United Nations, BRICS, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).





The Russian government, through official statements and meetings with the Indian delegation, unequivocally condemned the Pahalgam attack and reaffirmed its solidarity with India in the elimination of terrorism in all its forms. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko expressed readiness to deepen cooperation with India on counter-terrorism, both bilaterally and at multilateral platforms. The visit also included tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Indian Embassy in Moscow and interactions with key Russian parliamentary committees and strategic think tanks.





The delegation's outreach is part of a broader diplomatic initiative involving visits to multiple global capitals to garner international awareness and support against state-sponsored terrorism, particularly emanating from Pakistan. This diplomatic push follows a period of heightened India-Pakistan tensions, marked by retaliatory military actions after the Pahalgam attack and subsequent efforts to de-escalate hostilities through diplomatic channels.





The Indian all-party delegation's visit to Russia and Slovenia has reinforced India's resolve to combat terrorism, sought robust international backing—especially from Russia—and highlighted the need for global recognition of the challenges posed by cross-border terrorism. Russia's response has been notably supportive, promising enhanced cooperation and solidarity with India in this critical fight.





Based On ANI Report







