



An all-party parliamentary delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi held a high-profile joint meeting in Riga, Latvia, on May 30, 2025, with the chairperson of the Foreign Affairs Committee and the Friendship group of Parliamentarians for India at the Latvian Saeima, the country’s unicameral parliament.





This engagement is part of India’s broader diplomatic outreach to convey its resolute and proactive stance of zero tolerance towards terrorism, particularly in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor, which saw Indian forces conduct precision strikes against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.





The delegation, which arrived in Riga on Friday, was warmly welcomed by Indian Ambassador to Latvia, Namrata Kumar. Ambassador Kumar emphasized the significance of the visit, noting that it marks the first high-level Indian parliamentary delegation to Latvia since the opening of the resident Indian mission in the country last year





She highlighted that the delegation’s primary objective is to stress India’s unwavering position against terrorism and to advocate for a global alliance to combat this menace. “The delegation is here especially for a very specific objective to stress our position on terrorism, zero tolerance for terrorism and our continuous fight against terrorism,” Kumar stated, adding that India and Latvia enjoy strong and friendly bilateral relations.





During their stay, the delegation interacted not only with Latvian parliamentarians but also with members of think tanks and senior officials from the foreign and other ministries. The meetings at the Saeima included discussions with the chairperson of the Foreign Affairs Committee, underscoring the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening ties between the two nations.





Ambassador Kumar further explained that, through these engagements, the Indian delegation’s message would also reach the broader Baltic region, as Latvian parliamentarians are part of the Baltic Assembly, which includes representatives from Lithuania and Estonia.





The delegation’s composition reflects a united national front, as it includes members from across the Indian political spectrum. Alongside Kanimozhi, the group comprises Rajeev Rai (Samajwadi Party), Mian Altaf Ahmad (Jammu and Kashmir National Conference), Brijesh Chowta (BJP), Prem Chand Gupta (Rashtriya Janata Dal), Ashok Kumar Mittal (Aam Aadmi Party), and former envoys Manjeev S Puri and Jawed Ashraf. During her interactions with the Indian diaspora and in public statements, Kanimozhi reiterated India’s resolve to no longer distinguish between individual acts of terror and state-sponsored terrorism, reflecting a collective national determination following years of suffering due to cross-border terrorism.





This visit is part of a larger initiative by the Indian government, which has tasked seven multi-party delegations to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community regarding Pakistan’s alleged designs and India’s firm response to terror. The goal is to build a robust international consensus and cooperation against terrorism, leveraging parliamentary diplomacy and high-level engagements to amplify India’s message on the global stage.





Based On ANI Report







