



The all-party Indian parliamentary delegation, led by senior BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, concluded a significant series of high-level engagements in Copenhagen on May 30, 2025, receiving robust expressions of solidarity from Danish leaders in the global fight against terrorism and further deepening bilateral relations between India and Denmark.





The delegation, which included a diverse cross-section of Indian political leaders such as Congress MP Dr. Amar Singh, BJP MPs Daggubati Purandeswari and Samik Bhattacharya, Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress MP Ghulam Ali Khatana, and former Union Minister M.J. Akbar, was met with warmth and support by Denmark’s top political figures.





During their visit, the Indian delegation held substantive discussions with Christian Friis Bach, Chairperson of the Danish Parliament’s Foreign Policy Committee, and MP Trine Pertou Mach. Christian Friis Bach conveyed heartfelt condolences over the recent terror incidents in India and affirmed Denmark’s unwavering support for India. “We are honoured to meet a very strong delegation from the Indian Parliament, and we have expressed our heartfelt condolences… We have expressed our strong solidarity and support to India during this difficult time,” said Friis Bach. This sentiment was echoed by other Danish leaders, who underscored their commitment to stand with India against terrorism and to foster closer diplomatic ties.





Congress MP Dr. Amar Singh highlighted the united political stance of Indian parties against terrorism, noting that “all the political parties are united when it comes to the fight against terrorism… Denmark understands India’s concerns and India is the sufferer (of terrorism)… They assured us that we will continue to support India.” BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad expressed gratitude for the clear and early expression of support from the Danish leadership, stating, “We had a wonderful meeting with him. He understood the problem of terrorism, conveyed his views and Denmark was the first to convey solidarity. He understood India’s position. We thank him from the core of our hearts.”





The delegation also met with Lars-Christian Brask, Deputy Speaker and Member of the Presidium of the Danish Parliament, who received them warmly and provided a guided tour of the historic Christiansborg Palace—a symbolic gesture reinforcing the growing diplomatic rapport between the two nations. Former Union Minister M.J. Akbar drew parallels between India’s experience with terrorism and the challenges faced by Europe from communal extremism, particularly in light of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.





These engagements underline the continued commitment between India and Denmark to counter terrorism, promote peace and security, and strengthen cooperation based on shared democratic values.





The visit also highlighted the unique Green Strategic Partnership between the two countries, which has become a cornerstone of their bilateral relations, focusing on sustainable development, renewable energy, water management, and climate action. The Danish government’s consistent support for India’s position on global terrorism, as well as its proactive engagement in multilateral fora such as the United Nations Security Council, further cements the strong and evolving partnership between the two nations.





