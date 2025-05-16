



The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued formal notices to major e-commerce platforms, including Amazon India and Flipkart, over the sale of Pakistani flags and related merchandise on their Indian websites.





This action follows heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, particularly after the recent Operation Sindoor, which was launched by India in response to a terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. The operation resulted in military strikes and escalated bilateral tensions, further intensifying national sensitivities regarding the display and sale of Pakistani symbols in India.





Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi announced the move, emphasising that the sale of Pakistani flags and merchandise is "insensitive" and a "violation of national sentiment." The CCPA notices were also sent to other platforms such as Ubuy India, Etsy, The Flag Company, and The Flag Corporation.





The regulatory body has directed all these firms to immediately remove such listings and ensure strict adherence to Indian laws. The minister’s statement, made public via social media, made it clear that the government would not tolerate the sale of items bearing the flag or symbols of a nation with which India shares strained relations, especially in the wake of recent hostilities.





The crackdown was prompted by complaints from the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which raised concerns about the potential impact of such sales on national sentiment and sovereignty. The flagged merchandise reportedly included Pakistani flags, mugs, T-shirts, and other accessories featuring national symbols of Pakistan.





Amazon India responded by stating that it operates as an online marketplace where independent third-party sellers list products, and that it requires all sellers to comply with Indian laws and Amazon’s policies. The company asserted that non-compliant listings are removed upon notification from regulatory authorities, and that the products in question are no longer available on its platform.





This enforcement action is part of a broader effort by the CCPA to regulate digital marketplaces and prevent the sale of items that could contravene Indian laws or offend national sentiment. In parallel, the CCPA has also targeted the illegal sale of wireless devices like walkie-talkies, emphasising the need for platforms to verify seller credentials and ensure compliance with all regulatory standards.





The government has reiterated that e-commerce entities must uphold consumer rights, prevent unlawful trade practices, and avoid listings that could compromise national security or sentiment. The CCPA is set to issue further guidelines under Section 18(2)(l) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, to strengthen compliance and consumer safeguards in digital marketplaces.





