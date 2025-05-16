Gp Capt Shubhanshu Shukla training for the upcoming Axiom-4 mission



The historic launch of Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) has been postponed from its original date of May 29, 2025, to June 8, 2025.





The mission will lift off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, utilizing SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft atop a Falcon 9 rocket. Shukla, serving as the mission pilot, will be joined by three international crewmates: Commander Peggy Whitson (USA), Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski (Poland), and Tibor Kapu (Hungary).





Contrary to speculation, the postponement is not related to recent escalations between India and Pakistan or the recall of an astronaut involved in India’s Gaganyaan program. Instead, both Axiom Space and NASA confirmed that the delay is due to a minor technical issue discovered during pre-launch checks and a broader review of the ISS flight schedule.





The adjustment allows for additional time to finalise mission plans, ensure spacecraft readiness, and coordinate logistics for several upcoming missions to the ISS.





Officials from Axiom Space, NASA, and ISRO have emphasised that the technical glitch is minor and does not pose a significant concern. They have expressed full confidence in the reliability of the launch vehicle and mission systems. The schedule change is a precautionary measure, reflecting standard safety protocols in human spaceflight, where launch dates are frequently adjusted to guarantee mission success and crew safety.





During the Ax-4 mission, which is expected to last up to 14 days, Shukla and his crewmates will conduct a range of scientific experiments, technology demonstrations, and outreach activities. Shukla’s experiments are particularly significant for India’s Gaganyaan human spaceflight program, focusing on studies such as muscle loss, microgravity adaptation, and bio-farming. These experiments are designed to inform and support India’s ambitions for future indigenous crewed missions, with Gaganyaan scheduled for 2027.





Shukla’s participation in Ax-4 marks a historic milestone, making him the first Indian to visit the ISS and only the second Indian in space since Rakesh Sharma’s 1984 mission. The mission also represents the first ISS flight for astronauts from Poland and Hungary, highlighting the growing international collaboration in commercial spaceflight.





The postponement of Shukla’s launch is a routine operational decision rooted in technical and scheduling considerations, not geopolitical developments. The new launch window provides an opportunity to ensure all systems are fully prepared, reinforcing the commitment to mission safety and success as India takes another significant step in its human spaceflight journey.





IT News Report







