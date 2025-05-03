



Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco received a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 3, 2025, marking the start of his historic State Visit to India.





President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and other senior dignitaries were present at the ceremony, which included a Guard of Honour and a 21-gun salute, underscoring the significance India attaches to its ties with Angola.





This visit is particularly noteworthy as it is the first by an Angolan head of state to India in 38 years and coincides with the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. President Lourenco arrived in New Delhi on May 2, accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising several ministers, senior officials, business leaders, and media representatives. He was received at the airport by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, reflecting the warmth and importance of the bilateral relationship.





During his stay, President Lourenco paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and held high-level talks with President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi. The leaders discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in key sectors, including energy, agriculture, traditional medicine, and cultural exchange. Several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements are expected to be signed, aimed at expanding bilateral trade, deepening development partnerships, and enhancing defence and capacity-building cooperation.





India and Angola share robust and growing economic ties, with bilateral trade reaching $4.192 billion in 2023–24, primarily driven by a vibrant energy partnership. The two countries also collaborate closely in multilateral forums such as the United Nations and support each other's candidatures at international platforms.





President Lourenco’s visit also includes participation in a business event in New Delhi on May 4, designed to promote investment and commercial linkages, particularly in sectors like oil and gas, infrastructure, agriculture, and mining. The visit is expected to further solidify India-Angola relations and contribute to broader India-Africa cooperation, with Angola currently serving as the Chair of the African Union for 2025.





This landmark visit reflects the mutual commitment to elevating the strategic partnership between India and Angola, fostering people-to-people contacts, and exploring new avenues for collaboration in the years ahead.





ANI







