



Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a significant bilateral meeting with Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Saturday, marking a major milestone in India-Angola relations.





The meeting was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, reflecting the high-level engagement between the two countries.





The discussions focused on expanding cooperation across multiple sectors, with Prime Minister Modi announcing a $200 million defence credit line to Angola to support the modernisation of its armed forces. This initiative is part of a broader agenda to deepen ties in defence, public infrastructure, and space technology. Both leaders also explored collaboration in agriculture, traditional medicine, digital public infrastructure, and cultural exchange, underlining the multi-dimensional nature of the partnership.





India reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening not only bilateral relations with Angola but also its broader engagement with Africa. PM Modi highlighted India’s solidarity with Angola, rooted in shared values and historical support during Angola’s struggle for independence. The leaders expressed determination to take firm action against terrorism and those who support it, emphasising mutual security concerns.





The visit is historic, as it is the first by an Angolan President to India in 38 years and coincides with the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. President Lourenco received a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, including a 21-gun salute and Guard of Honour, and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. He was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, senior officials, and business leaders, signaling Angola’s intent to boost trade and investment ties.





Bilateral trade has been robust, reaching $4.192 billion in 2023-24, with energy being a cornerstone of the relationship-India is one of Angola’s largest buyers of oil and gas. The two countries also support each other at multilateral forums, including the United Nations. Several agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit, further enhancing cooperation in energy, healthcare, diamond processing, fertilisers, critical minerals, and youth exchanges.





President Lourenco’s visit, which included meetings with President Droupadi Murmu and participation in a business event, is expected to chart new avenues for growth in India-Angola and India-Africa relations, reinforcing both nations' commitment to the Global South and shared development goals.





