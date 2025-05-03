



Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco’s state visit to India from May 1-4, 2025, marks a historic milestone as the first such visit in 38 years, coinciding with the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.





President Lourenco, accompanied by a high-level delegation, was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhawan, paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, and held meetings with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





During a joint press briefing, President Lourenco conveyed a “message of admiration and friendship” to India, emphasizing a renewed vision for bilateral relations and the need for a deeper economic partnership. He highlighted the potential for both nations to significantly expand business opportunities, underlining Angola’s commitment to strengthening ties with India.





Prime Minister Modi reciprocated by reaffirming India’s deepening strategic and economic engagement with Africa, noting Angola’s leadership of the African Union as pivotal for advancing the shared goals of the Global South. Modi outlined India’s expanding cooperation with African nations, citing nearly USD 100 billion in trade, USD 12 billion in credit lines, and growing collaboration in defence, maritime security, and digital infrastructure. He also highlighted the opening of 17 new Indian embassies in Africa over the past decade, the provision of USD 700 million in grants, and the establishment of vocational training centers and digital infrastructure projects across the continent.





Bilateral talks between President Lourenco and PM Modi focused on broadening cooperation across key sectors. India, already one of Angola’s largest buyers of oil and gas, is set to deepen its energy partnership. Defence ties are being strengthened through a USD 200 million line of credit for the modernization of Angola’s armed forces, with discussions encompassing the repair, overhaul, and supply of defence platforms, as well as training for Angolan military personnel. The two leaders also explored collaboration in healthcare, diamond processing, fertilizers, critical minerals, space technology, and capacity building.





Several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements are expected to be signed, covering areas such as traditional medicine, agriculture, and cultural cooperation. Cultural links continue to flourish, with the popularity of yoga and Bollywood in Angola, and the launch of a youth exchange program to further people-to-people connections.





India welcomed Angola’s decision to join the International Solar Alliance and invited participation in other Indian-led global initiatives such as the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and the Global Biofuels Alliance.





President Lourenco’s visit, including his participation in a business event in New Delhi, is aimed at promoting investment and commercial linkages between the two countries. Both nations reiterated their support for each other’s candidatures at multilateral fora, including the United Nations, reflecting a longstanding partnership rooted in shared values and mutual respect.





President Lourenco’s state visit has set the stage for a transformative phase in India-Angola relations, with both leaders committing to a broader and deeper partnership spanning economic, strategic, and cultural domains, and reinforcing their joint role as pillars of the Global South.





ANI







