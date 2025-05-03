



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco's state visit to India on May 3, 2025, reaffirmed the deepening strategic and economic partnership between India and the African Union, describing both as "partners in progress and pillars of the Global South".





He highlighted the significant growth in cooperation over the past decade, noting that bilateral trade has reached nearly USD 100 billion, supported by USD 12 billion in credit lines extended to African nations, alongside USD 700 million in grants.





PM Modi emphasized the expanding collaboration in key sectors including defence, maritime security, and digital infrastructure. He pointed out the recent milestone of the first India-Africa naval maritime exercise, reflecting enhanced defence cooperation. India has also strengthened its diplomatic footprint by opening 17 new embassies across Africa in the last ten years, further cementing ties.





The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to Angola for its support in combating cross-border terrorism, underscoring the shared commitment to firm and decisive global action against terrorism, which he called the biggest threat to humanity. He also congratulated Angola on its chairmanship of the African Union, noting the pride India feels as the African Union secured permanent membership in the G20 during India's G20 presidency.





India’s engagement with Africa extends beyond trade and security to include vocational training centres in eight African countries and assistance in building digital public infrastructure in five nations, reflecting a broad-based partnership aimed at sustainable development.





This comprehensive cooperation aligns with India's vision of supporting Africa's growth and prosperity, as seen in initiatives like the Pan-African e-Network Project and efforts to assist Africa in implementing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).





India-Africa relations have evolved into a transformative partnership marked by mutual growth, with India investing over USD 12 billion in infrastructure projects across 43 African countries and expanding its diplomatic missions to 46 posts on the continent. The partnership spans multiple sectors including energy, agriculture, healthcare, education, and technology, with a shared goal of fostering South-South cooperation and advancing global development agendas.





PM Modi’s remarks during the Angolan President’s visit encapsulate the robust and multifaceted India-Africa partnership, emphasizing trade nearing USD 100 billion, enhanced defence and maritime cooperation, strategic diplomatic engagement, and collaborative efforts in development and security. This partnership is poised to strengthen further under Angola’s African Union presidency, contributing significantly to the progress of the Global South.





