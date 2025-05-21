



The Indian Army's Western Command has released a new video showcasing the highlights and outcomes of Operation Sindoor, a major retaliatory military action conducted in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed 26 civilian lives.





The video, shared on social media platform X with the caption "Planned, trained & executed. Justice served," underscores the Army's resolve and operational prowess in countering cross-border terrorism.





Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, 2025, targeting nine terror-linked sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).









The video features dramatic visuals of precision airstrikes, the downing of Pakistani drones, and Indian Army personnel in action, highlighting both vigilance and layered defence systems.





In powerful narrations, Army officials describe the mission as a lesson for Pakistan, emphasizing that the operation was not an act of revenge, but a necessary act of justice in response to the unprovoked attack on Indian soil.





The footage includes statements from soldiers expressing their determination to ensure national security, with lines such as "I am awake and vigilant so that the nation can sleep peacefully" and "From the ground, we protected the skies." The operation also demonstrated India's advanced air defence capabilities, intercepting enemy missiles and preventing further escalation.





Following India's strikes, Pakistan retaliated with shelling and attempted drone attacks along the border, prompting India to expand its response by targeting 11 Pakistani airbases, including radar systems, communication centres, and airfields. This show of force led to intense cross-border tensions, which de-escalated after both nations agreed to a ceasefire on May 10, 2025.





Amid ongoing speculation, the Indian Army clarified that no Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) meeting between India and Pakistan was scheduled, and the ceasefire agreement reached on May 12 remains in effect with no set expiry date. Indian leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, reiterated that while the ceasefire will be respected, India's trade with Pakistan and the Indus Water Treaty will remain suspended.





They also stressed that any future provocation or terrorist activity from Pakistani soil would be met with the "harshest punishment," keeping Pakistan effectively "on probation" regarding its behaviour.





The Army's Western Command, under Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, continues to maintain a high state of alert along the International Border in Jammu, lauding the troops for their precise and punitive response during Operation Sindoor. Security forces and police across the country have been directed not to lower their guard against potential terrorist threats and their supporters.





The new video released by the Indian Army's Western Command serves as both a record of military achievement and a message of deterrence, reinforcing India's commitment to national security and its readiness to respond decisively to any threat. The operation and its aftermath have sent a clear signal that acts of terror against India will be met with swift and forceful justice.





Agencies







