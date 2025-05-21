



The recent meeting between Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and the French Senate's Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence & the Armed Forces underscores the enduring strength and evolving depth of the India-France partnership.





The French Embassy in India expressed gratitude for the productive discussions, which focused on a broad spectrum of issues including defence cooperation, global challenges, and the ongoing implementation of the bilateral roadmap established during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s landmark visit to France in July 2023.





India and France's relationship, rooted in the Strategic Partnership launched on January 26, 1998, stands as one of India’s most comprehensive and multifaceted international collaborations. This partnership was India’s first of its kind and continues to be a cornerstone of its foreign policy, characterised by mutual respect and a shared commitment to strategic autonomy.





The foundation of this alliance lies in robust cooperation across defence and security, civil nuclear energy, and space exploration. In recent years, the relationship has further expanded to address new domains such as maritime security in the Indo-Pacific, digital and cyber technologies, advanced computing, counterterrorism, and sustainable development.





These areas of cooperation reflect both nations’ adaptation to emerging global challenges and their desire to shape a secure, stable, and prosperous international order.





The bilateral relationship is further reinforced by shared democratic values, a steadfast commitment to multilateralism, and adherence to a rules-based international system. Regular high-level exchanges, significant defence deals, joint military exercises, and deepening collaborations in technology and climate action have propelled the partnership onto a new trajectory.





The year 2023 marked a historic milestone as India and France celebrated 25 years of their Strategic Partnership. Prime Minister Modi’s visit to France as the Guest of Honour at the French National Day not only symbolised the high regard between the two nations but also resulted in the adoption of the ambitious 'Horizon 2047' roadmap.





This document lays out a shared vision for the next 25 years, aligning with the centenary of India’s independence and a century of diplomatic relations with France, and aims to further elevate cooperation in all spheres.





Cultural diplomacy has also played a pivotal role in strengthening people-to-people ties. The 'Namaste France' Festival in Paris, held in July 2023, attracted over 20,000 attendees and highlighted India’s rich artistic and culinary traditions. The Indian diaspora in France, both in the mainland and overseas territories, continues to be a vibrant bridge between the two societies, with more than 50 active Indian community organisations fostering closer engagement.





The recent engagement between the French Senate delegation and Foreign Secretary Misri reflects a shared determination to build on past achievements while charting an ambitious course for the future. The comprehensive agenda discussed during the meeting—spanning defence, global issues, and the bilateral roadmap—demonstrates the maturity and dynamism of the India-France partnership as it adapts to the complexities of the 21st century.





Based On ANI Report







