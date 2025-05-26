



National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval will not attend the 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues in Moscow scheduled from May 27 to 29, 2025.





According to official sources, Doval was initially slated to participate in the high-level security summit but has had to withdraw due to indisposition caused by a seasonal flu. Despite his absence, Doval has expressed his intention to continue advancing India’s strategic and security engagement with Russia at the earliest opportunity.





The Moscow security meeting, chaired by Russia’s Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu, is a significant multilateral forum, drawing participation from over 150 countries, including members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and other major international organizations. Pakistan’s NSA, Lt Gen Asim Malik, is also expected to attend, and there had been speculation about a possible meeting between the Indian and Pakistani NSAs on the sidelines of the event, especially in the context of recent regional tensions and Operation Sindoor.





Doval’s planned visit was considered important given the current security environment, particularly after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir and India’s subsequent military responses. The India-Russia relationship remains robust, with both nations emphasizing their “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership,” especially in defence and counterterrorism cooperation.





Last year, during the BRICS National Security Advisers’ meeting in St Petersburg, Doval met Russian President Vladimir Putin, who praised the depth of India-Russia ties and highlighted the crucial role of security issues in their bilateral relationship. Doval also held a bilateral meeting with Sergei Shoigu at that time, where both sides reaffirmed the importance of a multi-level, trust-based political dialogue.





Ajit Doval’s absence from the Moscow meeting is due to illness, both India and Russia are expected to maintain momentum in their strategic dialogue, with future bilateral engagements anticipated to address pressing security and regional issues.





Based On ANI Report



