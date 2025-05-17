



Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a leading Indian defence public sector undertaking, has recently signed a significant contract with the Indian Army Air Defence for the supply of the Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System (IDDIS), further strengthening India's indigenous defence capabilities.





The contract, valued at ₹572 crore, encompasses not only the IDDIS but also includes orders for Software Defined Radios (SDR), Data Communication Units (DCU) for attack guns, AI-based solutions for naval ships, simulators, communication equipment, jammers, spares, and various services.





The IDDIS, developed jointly by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and BEL, represents a major milestone under the Government of India's Make in India initiative.





This advanced system is engineered to detect, track, and neutralise hostile drones, thereby providing a vital layer of protection against the rapidly evolving threat of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and drone-based attacks. The system's deployment is expected to significantly enhance the Indian Army's ability to secure sensitive installations and safeguard national airspace from aerial intrusions.





In addition to the IDDIS, BEL's in-house designed and manufactured Akashteer air defence system has demonstrated exceptional operational effectiveness during recent military tensions with Pakistan. Akashteer played a pivotal role in neutralising a barrage of Pakistani drones, missiles, micro UAVs, and loitering munitions, particularly during the high-stakes conflict following India's 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7, 2025. The system intercepted and neutralised incoming aerial threats on the nights of May 9 and 10, ensuring zero casualties and minimal material losses on the Indian side.





Akashteer is a fully indigenous, automated Air Defence Control and Reporting System that integrates multiple radar systems, sensors, and command units into a unified operational framework. This integration provides a seamless, real-time air picture to all involved parties, from control rooms to ground-based air defence weapon systems.





The system's automated capabilities enable rapid detection, tracking, and engagement of hostile targets, significantly reducing the risk of friendly fire and enhancing overall situational awareness for the Indian Army's Air Defence units.





The Ministry of Defence has lauded Akashteer as a breakthrough in air defence warfare, highlighting its ability to "see, decide, and strike faster than anything the world has fielded." Unlike Pakistan's reliance on imported HQ-9 and HQ-16 systems-which reportedly failed to intercept Indian counter-strikes-Akashteer showcased India's technological self-reliance and superiority in real-time, automated air defence operations.





The ₹1,982 crore contract for Akashteer, signed in March 2023, underscores India's commitment to building a robust, indigenous defence infrastructure. The system's success during recent hostilities marks a strategic shift in India's military doctrine, moving from passive defence to proactive, technology-driven retaliation and battlefield intelligence.





Overall, BEL's recent contracts and the operational success of its indigenous systems like IDDIS and Akashteer signal a new era in India's defence preparedness. These advancements not only bolster national security but also reinforce the country's position as a leader in indigenous defence technology under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





