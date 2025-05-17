



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has confirmed that trade negotiations between India and the United States are actively underway, but he emphasised that the process is highly complex and no final decisions have been reached.





He stressed that any trade deal must be “mutually beneficial” and serve the interests of both countries, cautioning against drawing premature conclusions while negotiations remain ongoing. Jaishankar stated, “These are very complicated negotiations; they are very intricate.





Nothing is decided till everything is. Any trade deal has to be mutually beneficial; any trade deal has to work for both the countries. That would be our expectation from the trade deal. Until that is done, any judgment on it would be premature”.





The talks are taking place amid significant developments in the region, including a recent ceasefire between India and Pakistan. On the same day as Jaishankar’s remarks, US President Donald Trump linked this ceasefire to a shift in focus from conflict to commerce, suggesting that both India and Pakistan responded positively to his suggestion to prioritise trade over hostility. Trump claimed credit for helping to settle the tensions, stating that both countries were now more inclined to pursue trade opportunities rather than confrontation.





The trade negotiations are set against a backdrop of recent tariff disputes and attempts to bridge the trade gap. The US remains India’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching $131.84 billion in 2024–25.





India currently enjoys a significant trade surplus with the US, which has prompted calls from Washington for greater market access and lower tariffs. In response, India has reportedly offered to reduce average tariff differentials and eliminate duties on a substantial portion of tariff lines in the first phase of the agreement, while seeking exemptions from current and future US tariff hikes.





Both sides are aiming to use the ongoing 90-day pause on additional US tariffs-set to expire on July 9-as an opportunity to secure an interim agreement and achieve “early mutual wins” before the broader trade deal is finalised, possibly by autumn 2025.





The agreement under discussion covers a wide range of issues, including tariffs, services, rules of origin, non-tariff barriers, and customs facilitation, reflecting the depth and complexity of the negotiations.





While both India and the US are committed to advancing their trade relationship, Jaishankar’s remarks underscore that any final agreement must be balanced and beneficial to both parties, and that the intricate nature of the talks means no outcome should be assumed until all issues are resolved.





Based On ANI Report







