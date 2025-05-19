



Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a leading Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking, has signed a significant contract with the Indian Army Air Defence for the supply of the Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System (IDDIS).





This state-of-the-art counter-drone solution, developed indigenously in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is designed to detect, track, and neutralise hostile drones, addressing the rapidly evolving threat posed by unmanned aerial systems in modern warfare.





The IDDIS leverages advanced radar, electro-optical/infrared sensors, and radio frequency detectors, offering a detection range of 5–8 km. It employs both “soft kill” methods, such as jamming RF and GNSS signals, and “hard kill” techniques, including laser-based directed-energy weapons, to incapacitate rogue drones.





The operational effectiveness of the IDDIS was notably demonstrated during Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, where it successfully destroyed several low-radar-cross-section drones deployed by Pakistan, ensuring zero casualties and minimal material losses.





The system integrates seamlessly with the Akashteer air defence network, enhancing real-time situational awareness and coordination with ground-based air defence units. Its versatility allows for deployment across varied terrains, from plains to high-altitude regions, and its mobile configuration ensures rapid response to emerging threats.





This contract is part of BEL’s recent acquisition of additional orders worth ₹572 crore, which also includes Software Defined Radios (SDR), Data Communication Units (DCU) for attack guns, AI-based solutions for naval platforms, simulators, communication equipment, and jammers.





These orders reflect BEL’s expanding role in India’s defence modernization efforts and its commitment to the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.





Financially, BEL continues to post robust growth. For the financial year 2024–25, the company reported a turnover of approximately ₹23,000 crore, marking a 16% increase over the previous year. The company’s consolidated net profit rose by 34% to ₹5,321 crore, and its order book as of April 1, 2025, stands at ₹71,650 crore.





Defence projects account for 90% of BEL’s revenue, with exports making up a small share of its business. The company’s strong financial performance, coupled with its technological advancements and strategic contracts like the IDDIS, underscores its pivotal role in strengthening India’s defence capabilities.





