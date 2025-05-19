



India's multi-layered air defence system demonstrated remarkable effectiveness on May 8, 2025, when it successfully intercepted and neutralised a coordinated aerial assault by Pakistan targeting the revered Golden Temple in Amritsar.





This defence operation, which involved both the sophisticated indigenous advanced Akash missile system and upgraded L-70 air defence guns, prevented what could have been a devastating attack on one of India's most sacred religious sites. The incident occurred amid escalating tensions following India's Operation Sindoor strikes against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK).





It is significant that during Operation Sindoor, India deliberately avoided targeting Pakistani military or civilian infrastructure, limiting its strikes exclusively to terrorist facilities. This strategic decision highlighted India's intent to focus solely on counter-terrorism objectives rather than escalating into a full-scale military conflict. Major General Kartik C Seshadri, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 15 Infantry Division, emphasised this point, stating, "We intentionally did not target any Pakistani military or civilian infrastructure".





Pakistan's Retaliatory Attack On the Golden Temple





Following Operation Sindoor, Pakistan launched what military officials described as a "massive air assault" in the early hours of May 8. Indian intelligence had anticipated retaliatory action but was initially expecting attacks on military bases rather than civilian and religious sites. According to Major General Seshadri, Pakistan shifted tactics after failing to damage Indian air bases and military installations for about three days, subsequently targeting civilian areas including the Golden Temple.





The attack involved unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Kamikaze drones, and long-range missiles directed at Punjab, with specific weapons aimed directly at the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar. This represented a significant escalation, as targeting a religious site of such importance constitutes a potential war crime under international humanitarian law.





Pakistani forces deployed between 300-400 drones across 36 locations along India's western border on the night of May 8-9, making it the largest drone incursion ever recorded in the region according to Indian officials. Forensic analysis of wreckage later confirmed the use of Turkish-made Songar drones in this coordinated attack.





Indian Army shows debris of Pakistan-launched missiles that were intercepted and taken down by Indian Air Defence systems:

India's Advanced Air Defence Systems: The Akash Missile System









The indigenously developed Akash missile system played a pivotal role in thwarting Pakistan's aerial attack. Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and inducted into the Indian Air Force in 2014 and the Indian Army in 2015, Akash is a short-to-medium-range surface-to-air missile system designed to provide air defence cover to vulnerable areas and critical installations. The system's name, which means "sky" in Sanskrit, reflects its function of protecting Indian airspace.





What makes Akash particularly effective is its ability to simultaneously engage multiple aerial threats including enemy aircraft, missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles. The system is 96% indigenous-one of the highest proportions of indigeneity in advanced Indian weapon systems-with over 250 industries involved in the production and supply of various subsystems and components.





The Akash system operates through an integrated 3D Central Acquisition Radar that scans airspace for potential threats across a 120 km radius. Once a threat is detected, the sophisticated Rajendra multi-function fire control radar, with an 80 km coverage range, tracks multiple targets and guides multiple missiles simultaneously. Each mobile launcher can hold up to three missiles, which are propelled by ramjet engines capable of reaching speeds up to Mach 2.5. The missiles themselves weigh more than 700 kg and carry a 55 kg pre-fragmented warhead activated by proximity fuse, allowing them to cause significant damage even without scoring a direct hit.





The L-70 Air Defence Guns





Complementing the Akash system, the upgraded L-70 air defence guns formed a critical component of India's layered defence approach. Originally developed in the aftermath of World War-II, these 40-mm anti-aircraft guns have undergone extensive modernisation to counter contemporary threats. Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has equipped the L-70s with advanced electro-optical suites featuring Daylight Television (DLTV) cameras, eye-safe Laser Range Finders (LRF), and third-generation Thermal Imagers (TI), enabling precise tracking and engagement even in low-visibility environments and night-time conditions.





In 2024, BEL further enhanced the L-70 guns by integrating a radar- and Radio Frequency (RF)-based Drone Guard System (DGS) specifically designed to detect, track, and neutralise rogue drones. This system enables a layered response capability, including jamming communications, spoofing GPS signals, and carrying out kinetic strikes when needed. A particularly important feature of the upgraded L-70 is its ability to fire air burst ammunition, which detonates near targets rather than requiring direct impact. This significantly improves effectiveness against small, agile drones by allowing simultaneous engagement of multiple threats.





The Defence Operation: Protecting The Golden Temple





When Indian intelligence indicated that the Golden Temple might be a potential target, the military proactively deployed additional air defence assets to create what Major General Seshadri described as a "holistic air defence umbrella cover" for the sacred site. "Knowing that the Pak Army does not have any legitimate targets, we anticipated that they would target Indian military installations, civilian targets, including religious places. Of these, the Golden Temple appeared to be the most prominent," explained Major General Seshadri.





This foresight proved crucial when Pakistan launched its attack. As the aerial assault began, India's layered air defence grid snapped into action. The Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS)-a robust network linking long-range surveillance radars, signal intelligence nodes, and ground-based air defence platforms-provided real-time threat assessment and coordinated response capabilities.





The defence operation involved seamless coordination across multiple systems. Long-range radars optimised for detecting low-Radar Cross Section (RCS) targets provided initial cueing to the Akash missile systems and L-70 guns. The L-70 guns, with their electric drive mechanism (which also reduced acoustic signature to prevent early detection by drones), utilised their onboard third-generation thermal imagers and laser rangefinders to track and engage multiple aerial objects even under low-visibility and night-time conditions.





"On 8th May early morning, in the hours of darkness, Pakistan carried out a massive air assault with unmanned aerial weapons, primarily drones and long-range missiles. We were fully prepared... and our Braveheart and alert army air defence gunners thwarted Pakistan Army's nefarious designs... Not allowing even a scratch to come on our holy Golden Temple," stated Major General Seshadri. According to army personnel on the ground, "Some Kamikaze drones, surface-to-surface and air-to-surface missiles were launched directly for the Golden Temple... All the air raid was intercepted and shot down with great precision".





Effectiveness of India's Multi-layered Air Defence Approach





The success of India's defence operation against Pakistan's attempted attack on the Golden Temple demonstrates the effectiveness of a multi-layered, integrated air defence strategy. Rather than relying on a single system, India employed a comprehensive approach that incorporated multiple complementary technologies.





The defence architecture began with long-range surveillance and early warning capabilities, followed by mid-range systems like Akash that can engage targets at substantial distances, and finally close-in systems like the L-70 guns equipped with counter-drone technologies for last-line defence. This echoes the approach advocated by defence contractors like Northrop Grumman, which emphasises that "there is no 'silver bullet' solution" for countering unmanned aerial system threats and that effective defence requires "a comprehensive, end-to-end approach".





What made India's defence particularly effective was the integration of these various systems through networks like the IACCS, enabling coordinated responses and the concept of "every-sensor/best-effector operations". The L-70 guns deployed across forward zones, particularly in Jammu, Samba, and segments of Punjab, were pivotal in countering the May 8-9 drone swarms.





The attempted attack on the Golden Temple and India's successful defence have several significant implications for regional security and international relations. First, it demonstrates the growing threat posed by drone warfare and the increasing use of unmanned systems in modern conflicts. The fact that Pakistan deployed between 300-400 drones in a single operation underscores how quickly this technology has been adopted for military purposes.





Second, the incident highlights India's growing self-reliance in defence technology. The Akash missile system, with its 96% indigenous components, exemplifies India's push toward developing domestic defence capabilities. This self-reliance improves India's strategic autonomy and reduces vulnerability to international sanctions or supply chain disruptions.





Third, targeting a religious site like the Golden Temple represents a troubling escalation in the India-Pakistan conflict. Such actions risk inflaming sectarian tensions and could potentially lead to wider regional destabilisation. However, India's restraint in its initial Operation Sindoor-specifically avoiding civilian and military targets and focusing solely on terrorist infrastructure-demonstrates an attempt to limit the scope of the conflict.





Conclusion





The May 8th attempted attack on the Golden Temple and India's successful defence operation represent a significant chapter in the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict. Through anticipatory planning, deployment of advanced indigenous defence systems, and effective coordination between multiple layers of defence capabilities, the Indian Army was able to protect one of the country's most sacred religious sites from what could have been a devastating attack. This success story highlights the critical importance of developing comprehensive, integrated air defence systems in an era where aerial threats, particularly from unmanned platforms, are becoming increasingly sophisticated and prevalent.





