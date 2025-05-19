Veteran journalist Vishu Som reporting from a T-72 Main Battle Tank





Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian Armed Forces on May 7, 2025, marked a significant escalation in the India-Pakistan conflict following the deadly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22.





In this operation, Indian T-72 tanks and BMP-2 armoured personnel carriers played a crucial but previously under reported role along the Line of Control (LoC), highlighting the Indian Army’s high state of preparedness and the evolving nature of its military strategy.





Ahead of Operation Sindoor, T-72 tanks were moved up to the LoC, positioned to engage specific, pre-identified targets. Their primary mission was to destroy routes and enemy posts that facilitated terrorist infiltration into Indian territory-a pre-emptive measure to disrupt cross-border terrorism infrastructure.





According to a senior officer interviewed by NDTV, the tanks targeted known enemy posts used as bases for infiltration, with each strike being an informed and deliberate decision based on intelligence.





The tanks, equipped with 125 mm guns and missiles capable of striking targets up to 4,000 meters away, were used sparingly. The officer emphasised that only a fraction of India’s available armoured equipment was deployed, reflecting a measured and non-escalatory approach. Despite their destructive potential, the use of tanks was carefully calibrated to avoid unnecessary escalation while ensuring effective neutralisation of key enemy positions.





The armoured units’ involvement in Operation Sindoor was pivotal in destroying terror bases and infiltration routes at nine locations across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. The Indian response was described as “focused, measured and non-escalatory,” aligning with India’s stated objective of targeting only terror infrastructure while avoiding broader military confrontation.





The operation resulted in the destruction of the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad-groups responsible for the Pahalgam attack-and the elimination of more than 100 terrorists, including individuals linked to major attacks on India in the past.





The tanks’ precision and firepower contributed significantly to this outcome, demonstrating the Indian Army’s ability to deliver punitive strikes while maintaining escalation control.





Pakistan responded with missile and drone attacks, but these were largely thwarted by Indian air defence systems. The conflict saw intense exchanges until a ceasefire was brokered on May 10, 2025.





The continued deployment of tanks and armoured vehicles along the LoC after the operation underscores the Indian Army’s readiness to respond to any further provocations.





In the wake of Operation Sindoor, the Indian government is sending a delegation of political leaders to key international capitals to reinforce its resolve against terrorism and to explain the context and necessity of its actions.





The deployment and combat use of Indian tanks along the LoC during Operation Sindoor was a decisive element in the rapid and effective neutralisation of terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.





The operation showcased India’s capacity for precision, restraint, and readiness, while signalling a shift towards more direct and cost-imposing strategies against cross-border terrorism.





