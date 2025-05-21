



India has strongly rejected Pakistan's allegations that it was behind the recent suicide bombing targeting a school bus in Khuzdar, Balochistan, which killed four children. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) dismissed the claims as "baseless," stating that such accusations are part of Pakistan's habitual strategy to deflect attention from its own internal issues and its reputation as the "global epicentre of terrorism."





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that "any attempt to hoodwink the world is doomed to fail," underscoring India's position that Pakistan routinely blames India for its domestic problems to avoid accountability for its own failings.





The incident in question involved a blast targeting an army-run school bus carrying around 40 students. While no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, both Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and its military accused India of orchestrating the bombing through so-called "Indian terror proxies." The Pakistani military alleged that India was employing terrorism as a state tool against soft targets in Pakistan, such as children and civilians, and called the attack "planned and orchestrated" by India.





India's response comes amid heightened diplomatic activity, with seven Indian delegations, including cross-party leaders, set to visit world capitals to present India's resolve to combat terrorism. This international outreach follows Operation Sindoor, India's recent military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, and the subsequent escalation of conflict with Pakistan. The delegations aim to counter Pakistan's narrative and reinforce India's stance that it is a victim, not a perpetrator, of cross-border terrorism.





The broader context includes a recent surge in India-Pakistan tensions after the Pahalgam attack in April 2025, which led to military exchanges and a brief but intense conflict before a ceasefire was reached. India has consistently accused Pakistan of supporting terrorist groups operating against Indian interests, while Pakistan denies these charges and, in turn, accuses India of fomenting unrest within its borders.





India has categorically denied Pakistan's accusations regarding the Khuzdar suicide bombing, describing them as an attempt to mislead the international community. India maintains that such tactics by Pakistan are intended to divert global scrutiny from its own record on terrorism, while India continues its diplomatic efforts to highlight its commitment to fighting terrorism worldwide.





