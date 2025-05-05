



The survivability of Indian Army T-90 tank crews during deep fording operations is being significantly enhanced with the induction of the Individual Under Water Breathing Apparatus (IUWBA).





This lightweight, modular system-developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation's Defence Bio-engineering and Electromedical Laboratory (DEBEL)-is designed to provide each crew member with a means of emergency escape if the tank becomes submerged and immobilised while negotiating water obstacles.





The IUWBA is a closed-circuit rebreather system, weighing about 5 kg, capable of supplying breathable oxygen for up to 60 minutes at depths of up to five metres.





It works by regenerating oxygen from the carbon dioxide exhaled by the user, thus allowing the crew ample time to escape from the tank in emergencies such as engine failure or entanglement underwater.





In such situations, Indian Army protocols require the crew to flood the tank and exit through the cupola or hatches, a process that demands reliable underwater breathing support to prevent drowning.





This system is categorised as a "dual-use" technology, meaning it has potential applications in both military and civilian sectors.





Following technology transfer from DRDO, six Indian industries are now involved in its commercial production. An initial contract for 947 sets has been finalised, with an additional 3,080 units planned for subsequent procurement to meet the Army’s requirements.





The induction of the IUWBA is particularly significant in light of past incidents, such as the tragedy in Ladakh where five soldiers lost their lives after their T-90 tank was trapped while crossing a river.





The event led to a comprehensive review of operational procedures and highlighted the urgent need for such life-saving equipment.





T-90 tanks, like many Russian main battle tanks, are equipped for deep fording, which involves preparing the vehicle with a snorkel to supply air to the engine and crew.





However, if the tank stalls or is otherwise immobilised underwater, the IUWBA becomes essential for crew survival, ensuring they can safely evacuate even under challenging conditions.





The Defence Acquisition Council, chaired by the then Defence Minister, has approved the design and development of the IUWBA for T-90 tanks, marking a critical step in modernising the Army’s emergency preparedness for underwater operations. The IUWBA’s robust design allows it to function effectively across a wide temperature range, from –5°C to 55°C, making it suitable for the diverse and often harsh environments in which Indian tank crews operate.





The deployment of the IUWBA represents a major advancement in crew survivability during deep fording operations, offering a practical and reliable solution to one of the most dangerous scenarios faced by armoured vehicle operators.





Tribune Report







