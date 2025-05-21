



On the night of May 8, 2025, the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully thwarted a large-scale infiltration attempt by 45-50 heavily armed terrorists in the Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir, an operation that unfolded amid heightened military tensions between India and Pakistan following the launch of Operation Sindoor.





Acting on intelligence inputs, BSF personnel detected the movement of the group advancing toward the International Border (IB) under the cover of intense ceasefire violations and heavy cross-border firing from Pakistani positions, which were reportedly facilitated by the Pakistani Rangers to provide cover for the infiltrators.





Responding swiftly, BSF troops launched a well-coordinated counter-operation using heavy and accurate mortar and small arms fire, targeting both the advancing terrorists and the enemy posts providing them support.





The engagement, which lasted approximately 1.5 hours, resulted in the destruction of several Pakistani bunkers and a significant reduction in their firepower. At least seven terrorists, suspected to be affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed, were neutralized during the encounter, and the rest were seen retreating back across the border. The BSF's decisive action not only prevented the infiltration but also inflicted considerable losses on the adversary, with extensive damage reported to the Pakistani post Dhandhar.





DIG SS Mand of the BSF highlighted that the presence of officers at forward posts and the exemplary performance of both male and female soldiers were key factors in maintaining high troop morale and operational effectiveness. He praised the women troops for standing shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts, executing all duties with distinction.





This infiltration attempt occurred against the backdrop of India's Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 as a retaliatory measure following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. As part of Operation Sindoor, Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, reportedly killing over 100 terrorists from groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.





In response, Pakistan escalated hostilities with missile and drone attacks on Indian military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur, all of which were neutralised by Indian forces.





Despite these escalations, a ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan was announced on May 10, following two days of intense military exchanges and infiltration attempts. The BSF remains on high alert, with security forces prepared to respond with even greater force should further attempts occur. The successful foiling of the Samba infiltration bid stands as a testament to the vigilance, preparedness, and resolve of Indian border forces in the face of persistent cross-border threats.





Based On ANI Report







