



India’s Operation Sindoor marked a significant shift in the country’s border defence strategy, with T-72 main battle tanks deployed right up to the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu & Kashmir’s Akhnoor sector. This decisive move came as a direct response to unprovoked Pakistani aggression and efforts to facilitate terrorist infiltration into Indian territory.





The T-72s, equipped with 125mm guns and anti-tank guided missiles capable of striking targets up to 4,000 meters away, formed the backbone of a joint deployment that also included BMP-2 armoured vehicles, air defence units, artillery, and infantry.





These tanks were tasked with sealing off infiltration routes and maintaining constant operational readiness, ensuring that any attempt at cross-border terrorism could be met with overwhelming force. Their presence was instrumental in neutralising Pakistani military posts that served as launchpads for terror activities, with Indian officers confirming that specific enemy positions facilitating infiltration were identified and destroyed with precision fire.





Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, 2025, following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam. The Indian Army, supported by air defence and artillery, struck nine high-value terror targets across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), successfully neutralising six of them.





The operation also exposed critical lapses in Pakistan’s artillery training, as evidenced by the discovery of a 155mm shell fitted with a plug instead of a fuse—an error highlighting inadequate training and preparedness on the Pakistani side.





Indian air defence units played a pivotal role in countering new-age threats, intercepting multiple drone swarm attacks with exceptional skill and coordination. This integration of ground armour and advanced surveillance, including drones and electronic warfare measures, enabled Indian forces to pinpoint and obliterate enemy gun positions with real-time intelligence.





The coordinated strikes inflicted heavy casualties on Pakistani forces—reportedly 65 fatalities—while Indian troops sustained zero casualties. In addition to the destruction of terror hideouts in challenging terrain across north Kashmir, the Indian Air Force conducted strikes on key Pakistani airbases, crippling critical infrastructure and further demonstrating India’s capacity for calibrated escalation.





The T-72s themselves are Soviet-designed tanks first inducted by India in the early 1980s and are domestically produced at Avadi’s Heavy Vehicles Factory. India operates around 2,500 of these tanks, which have been continuously upgraded with features such as explosive reactive armour, GPS, and advanced fire suppression systems.





A recent $248 million deal with Russia aims to further enhance their mobility with new 1,000 HP engines and includes technology transfer to support India’s indigenous tank production efforts.





Although active military operations have been paused since May 10, Indian forces remain on high alert, maintaining 24x7 surveillance along the LoC. The message from Indian commanders is unequivocal: any renewed aggression will be met with decisive force, and any future terror attack will be treated as an act of war.





Operation Sindoor showcased the Indian Army’s ability to integrate armour, artillery, air defence, and intelligence assets for a swift and effective response to cross-border threats.





The deployment of T-72 tanks directly to the LoC not only fortified India’s border but also sent a clear signal of readiness and resolve, anchoring the country’s future border defence posture.





