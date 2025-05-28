



Operation Sindoor was launched by India as a decisive and strategic military response to the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people. The operation commenced on May 7, 2025, and was aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure and deterring cross-border hostilities originating from Pakistani territory.





The primary objective of Operation Sindoor was to neutralize terror launchpads and infrastructure affiliated with groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. The operation was characterized by its precision and intensity, with Indian armed forces, particularly the Border Security Force (BSF), carrying out targeted strikes up to 2.2 kilometers inside Pakistani territory. These strikes were meticulously planned and executed, focusing on terror bases and Pakistani army posts that were believed to be supporting infiltration and cross-border attacks.





Pre-emptive Strikes: On the night of May 8, BSF surveillance detected a group of 40–50 terrorists near Sialkot, prompting a pre-emptive strike in the Samba region to thwart infiltration attempts.





Destruction of Terror Infrastructure: The BSF confirmed the destruction of multiple terror launchpads, including a major Lashkar-e-Taiba facility in the Looni area near the Line of Control, as well as launchpads in Mastpur and Chabbra.





Targeting Pakistani Military Posts: Indian forces struck 76 Pakistani border posts and 42 forward defense locations (FDLs), causing significant damage to both terror infrastructure and Pakistani military positions. The operation also eliminated a major ISI-operated launch pad near the Sunderbani sector.





Visual Evidence And Transparency: The BSF released dramatic video footage showing Pakistani Rangers and soldiers fleeing their posts under heavy Indian fire. The visuals captured the destruction of Pakistani army outposts and the chaos among Pakistani forces, underscoring the precision and scale of India's response.





Following India's offensive, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling along the Line of Control and in various sectors of Jammu and Kashmir. There were also attempts at drone attacks in border regions. In response, India escalated its operations, targeting and damaging radar systems, communication hubs, and airfields at 11 Pakistani airbases.





The intense military exchanges culminated in an understanding between India and Pakistan to cease hostilities, which was formally announced on May 10, 2025. Despite the cessation, Indian officials have emphasized continued vigilance and operational preparedness, highlighting that the security situation remains dynamic and that any future provocations will be met with strong retaliation.





Operation Sindoor demonstrated India's capability and resolve to respond decisively to cross-border terrorism. The operation not only inflicted heavy losses on terrorist groups and Pakistani military infrastructure but also sent a clear message regarding India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and its commitment to safeguarding national security.





Operation Sindoor stands as a significant chapter in India's counter-terrorism efforts, marked by precision, transparency, and strategic impact, with the BSF and Indian armed forces playing a pivotal role in restoring deterrence along the border.





