



Operation Sindoor stands as a defining moment in India’s recent military history, not only for its decisive response to terrorism but also for the powerful symbolism that accompanied it.





Launched by the Indian Armed Forces in retaliation to the brutal Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025—which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians—the operation was marked by precision strikes against nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir on May 7, 2025.





At the heart of Operation Sindoor’s public identity is its evocative logo, now etched into the nation’s collective memory. The logo was not the product of a professional design agency, but rather the creative vision of two Indian Army officers: Lieutenant Colonel Harsh Gupta and Havildar Surinder Singh.





Their design was crafted in-house by the Social Media Section of the Additional Directorate General of Strategic Communication, as detailed in a special edition of the Indian Army’s magazine, Baatcheet.





The logo’s design is rich in symbolism. It features the word “SINDOOR” in bold block letters, with the first ‘O’ depicted as a bowl of vermillion—Sindoor—a sacred symbol traditionally worn by married Hindu women.





This element serves as a poignant tribute to the widows of those killed in the Pahalgam attack. The second ‘O’ is subtly encircled with a smear of red powder, evoking both the sense of loss and the enduring remembrance of the fallen. The use of Sindoor not only reflects the pain and sacrifice of the widows but also embodies national pride, justice, and collective resolve.





The name “Operation Sindoor” itself was suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as revealed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The choice of name and the logo together have resonated deeply with millions across India, serving as a symbol of the country’s resolve and a tribute to those who suffered in the Pahalgam massacre.





Prime Minister Modi, in his Mann Ki Baat address, underscored the significance of Operation Sindoor, stating, “Operation Sindoor was not just a military mission, but the face of a changing India. It reflects the country’s resolve, courage, and growing strength on the global stage”. The logo, widely shared across social media and featured prominently in the Army’s communications, has become a rallying point for national unity and determination in the face of terrorism.





The Operation Sindoor logo, designed by Lt Col Harsh Gupta and Havildar Surinder Singh, is a powerful emblem that encapsulates sacrifice, remembrance, and India’s unwavering commitment to justice. Its creation and widespread adoption mark a new chapter in how the nation communicates its resolve and honours its heroes.





