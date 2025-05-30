



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s recent visit to the Indian Navy’s indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, currently deployed in the Arabian Sea, marked a significant moment in India’s ongoing assertion of its maritime and strategic might.





Addressing naval personnel aboard the warship, Singh underscored the pivotal role played by INS Vikrant—armed with MiG-29K fighter jets—during Operation Sindoor earlier in the month, where it acted as a formidable strategic deterrent against Pakistan.





Singh issued a stark warning to Pakistan, leveraging the legacy of the 1971 war to highlight the Indian Navy’s potential. He asserted that, had the Navy actively participated alongside other armed forces during Operation Sindoor, Pakistan could have faced consequences far graver than the division that followed the 1971 conflict. “1971 is a witness to this, that when the Indian Navy came into action, Pakistan was divided from one to two.





If the Indian Navy had come into action in Operation Sindoor, then Pakistan would not only have been divided into two parts, but I think it would have been divided into four parts,” Singh proclaimed.





This statement was both a historical reference and a clear signal of India’s growing naval capabilities and readiness to escalate its response in future confrontations.





During his address, Singh commended the Indian Navy for its “silent service,” noting that, despite not engaging in direct combat during Operation Sindoor, the Navy’s presence effectively tied down Pakistani forces and maintained maritime superiority.





He lauded the Navy’s vigilance and the operational readiness demonstrated by the INS Vikrant-led Carrier Battle Group, which ensured persistent surveillance and real-time threat identification across the region.





The Defence Minister’s praise was personal as well as official, as he expressed gratitude to the sailors and officers for their dedication and valour, describing himself as “a grateful Indian” standing among the guardians of India’s maritime borders.





Singh’s remarks also carried a forward-looking caution. He warned that any future “unholy act” by Pakistan would be met with a robust response, possibly with the Indian Navy leading the charge for the first time.





“This time, Pakistan did not have to face the firepower of the Indian Navy, but the world knows that if Pakistan does any unholy act this time, it is possible that this time the opening will be done by our Navy,” he stated. Using a metaphor, he likened the Navy’s calm to that of the ocean but stressed its capacity to unleash a “tsunami” if provoked.





On the issue of cross-border terrorism, Singh was unequivocal. He urged Pakistan to dismantle terror infrastructure on its soil and to hand over wanted terrorists such as Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar to India. He cited the example of the recent extradition of Tahawwur Rana, accused in the Mumbai terror attacks, as a step towards justice, but emphasised that much more needs to be done by Pakistan to demonstrate sincerity in combating terrorism.





In his concluding remarks, Singh highlighted the evolving role of the Indian Navy, not only as the sentinel of the Indian Ocean but as a strategic force that enhances India’s presence across the Indo-Pacific.





He asserted that India is no longer just a regional power but is moving towards becoming a global maritime force, with INS Vikrant symbolising “indomitable courage and unconquerable power”.





His visit and statements reflect India’s growing confidence and assertiveness in its defence posture, signalling to both adversaries and the international community that India is prepared to defend its interests with unprecedented strength and resolve.





Based On ANI Report







