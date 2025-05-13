



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first address to the nation following India's Operation Sindoor, delivered a stern warning to Pakistan regarding its continued support for terrorism. Modi asserted that Pakistan's government and military, by nurturing and supporting terrorism, are endangering their own country's survival.





He declared, "If Pakistan wants to survive, it must eliminate terrorism. There is no other path to peace," emphasising that this is neither an era of war nor an era of terrorism, and only a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism can guarantee a better world.





Operation Sindoor was launched as a direct response to the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which left 26 civilians dead in a particularly heinous act of violence. Modi described the attack as "the most barbaric face of terrorism," highlighting the cruelty inflicted upon innocent civilians and the attempt to disrupt India's social harmony.





The operation itself involved precise strikes by Indian drones and missiles, targeting terror camps and infrastructure within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). These strikes reportedly resulted in the destruction of 11 Pakistani air bases, the elimination of over 100 terrorists-including high-value targets involved in past attacks such as the IC-814 hijacking and the Pulwama blast-and significant damage to Pakistan's military capabilities.





Modi clarified that India's actions were aimed strictly at terrorist infrastructure, not at the Pakistani military, but noted that the Pakistani army's decision to side with terrorists made retaliation unavoidable. He further stated that India's military response has set a "new normal"-any terrorist attack on Indian soil will be met with a strong, decisive response at every location where terrorism's roots are found. Modi also made it clear that India would not tolerate any form of nuclear blackmail from Pakistan.





Following the operation, Pakistan sought international intervention to de-escalate the situation, leading to a temporary ceasefire agreement. However, Modi cautioned that India has merely paused its operations and will continue to closely monitor Pakistan's actions. He reiterated that any future talks with Pakistan would be contingent solely on the issue of terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, underscoring that "terror, trade, and talks cannot be done together".





The Prime Minister lauded the courage and dedication of Indian soldiers, dedicating the success of Operation Sindoor to the women of the country and reaffirming India's resolve to protect its citizens. He concluded by warning Pakistan that unless it dismantles its terror infrastructure, its very existence would be at risk, and that India remains prepared to take further action if provoked.





