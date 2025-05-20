



The recent high-level interactions between India and the Netherlands underscore a deepening strategic partnership amid global challenges. During External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s official visit to The Hague, Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof reaffirmed his country’s solidarity with India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, expressing strong support for India’s fight against terrorism and welcoming the fact that tensions between India and Pakistan have not escalated further.





Schoof emphasised that, in a rapidly changing world, it is crucial for both nations to “continue to count on each other,” highlighting the importance of long-term cooperation in trade, innovative technology, agriculture, and security.





Both leaders discussed the strategic partnership, focusing on enhancing collaboration in critical areas such as security, emerging technologies, and economic ties. The Netherlands views the relationship as one with significant potential, with Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp noting great opportunities to elevate bilateral cooperation to the next level, particularly in security and critical technologies.





Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans also echoed the sentiment that close cooperation with India is more important than ever, especially given current security challenges in both Europe and Asia.





Economic engagement remains a cornerstone of the partnership. Recent initiatives, including high-level visits and business seminars, have strengthened trade and investment ties, with both countries exploring opportunities in sectors like logistics, infrastructure, renewable energy, health, and semiconductors.





The establishment of institutional mechanisms such as the Joint Trade and Investment Committee (JTIC) and collaborative efforts in the start-up and innovation ecosystem further reflect the commitment to a robust economic relationship.





Jaishankar, in his engagements, appreciated the Netherlands’ firm stance against terrorism and its commitment to advancing the bilateral partnership. He assured that both sides would work diligently to achieve shared goals and looked forward to further discussions, including a potential visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Netherlands.





The recent meetings and statements from both sides highlight the mutual recognition of the strategic importance of the India-Netherlands partnership. The two nations are poised to deepen cooperation across multiple domains, ensuring they remain reliable partners in a complex global landscape.





