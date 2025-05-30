



Following the four-day military conflict and its resounding victory against Pakistan, named as Operation Sindoor, the Indian defence sector is witnessing a significant surge in global attention and confidence in its indigenous weaponry.





Samir V Kamat, the Chairperson of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Secretary Defence R&D, has stated that defence exports are expected to rise as the equipment used during Operation Sindoor is now considered "war-tested" and has proven its effectiveness in actual combat scenarios.





Kamat emphasised that the robust performance of Indian weapon systems during the conflict has boosted the confidence of potential importing nations, making Indian defence products more attractive in the international market.





Speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Business Summit-2025 in New Delhi, Kamat highlighted that India is already exporting defence equipment to over a hundred countries, and the number is likely to expand further as new nations express interest in acquiring India’s proven military technologies.





He remarked, “I am hopeful that exports will increase after Operation Sindoor because now these (equipment) have been war-tested. Equipment and other countries will show a lot of interest in buying them right now”. Kamat also noted that the defence sector is attracting considerable attention globally, which could translate into increased export volumes and new partnerships.





In addition to boosting exports, Kamat discussed the recently approved execution model for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program, which is set to revolutionize India’s indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities.





The new model allows for equal competitive opportunities between the public and private sectors, enabling Indian companies—either independently, as joint ventures, or consortia—to participate in the development of the next-generation fighter aircraft.





This approach is expected to strengthen the domestic aerospace industry and promote self-reliance (Atmanirbharta) in defence manufacturing.





The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) will oversee the AMCA program, with industry partnerships driving the project forward. The government plans to develop five prototypes of the fifth-generation fighter aircraft, with the first prototype expected to be ready for flight by the end of 2029.





Series production is slated to begin by 2035, marking a major milestone in India’s quest for technological self-sufficiency and global competitiveness in defence manufacturing.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the AMCA project as a key achievement for the ‘Make in India’ initiative, underscoring its potential to transform the country’s defence industrial base and create new opportunities for both public and private sector entities.





Operation Sindoor has not only reaffirmed the operational efficacy of India’s defence equipment but has also positioned the country as a credible supplier of advanced military technology on the global stage.





The combination of war-tested equipment and an inclusive approach to defence manufacturing is expected to drive significant growth in exports and foster greater self-reliance in India’s defence ecosystem.





Based On ANI Report







