



Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel at the Bhuj Air Force Station in Gujarat in his first visit to the state following Operation Sindoor. Singh lauded the IAF’s precision and speed, emphasising that the operation showcased India’s military might to the world and decisively crushed terrorism emanating from across the border.





He highlighted that the IAF accomplished its mission in just 23 minutes, stating, “In the time it takes to have breakfast, you dealt with the enemies,” drawing applause from the personnel present. Singh asserted that the operation had not only made all Indians proud but had also captured global attention, sending a clear message that India will not tolerate terrorism and will respond with precision and force.









Singh underscored that Operation Sindoor is not over, describing the recent actions as “just a trailer” and warning that India is prepared to show the “full movie” if provoked further. He reiterated that the Indian armed forces had dominated and decimated the enemy, with many Pakistani air bases destroyed during the operation. Singh also pointed out that even Pakistan has acknowledged the power of India’s BrahMos missile, which played a significant role in the strikes.





The Defence Minister’s visit to Bhuj came a day after his trip to Jammu and Kashmir, where he met army personnel and questioned Pakistan’s ability to responsibly handle nuclear weapons. He urged the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to place Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal under supervision, citing repeated irresponsible threats from Pakistan. Singh expressed gratitude to the soldiers for their bravery and effectiveness in destroying Pakistani posts and bunkers, sending a strong message to adversaries.





The context of Singh’s remarks is rooted in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed. In response, Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, targeting nine terror-linked locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Notably, IAF jets conducted these operations from standoff distances exceeding 250 kilometers, avoiding penetration into Pakistani airspace. The operation involved strikes on over 13 Pakistani air bases, drone centres, and radar installations within 23 minutes, forcing Pakistan to seek a ceasefire.





Pakistan’s response included attempted swarm drone attacks across 36 locations in India, which were thwarted by India’s integrated air defence systems. The operation also exposed a complex collaboration between China, Turkey, and Pakistan, with Chinese PL-15 missiles and Turkish-supported drone operations targeting Indian assets. India systematically degraded Pakistan’s air defence capabilities, targeting Chinese-made systems and radars.





Diplomatically, India has maintained a firm stance. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar announced that the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, suspended after the Pahalgam attack, will remain in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably stops cross-border terrorism. India has also clarified that the only discussion it is willing to have with Pakistan concerns the vacation of Indian territory under Pakistani occupation. Despite a ceasefire understanding reached on May 10, India has made it clear that its series of diplomatic measures post-Pahalgam attack will remain in place.





The Indian Army has indicated a willingness to push for confidence-building measures along the border to reduce alertness levels, following a call between the Director Generals of Military Operations of both countries. However, neither side has previously referred to the ceasefire as one requiring periodic extension, highlighting the current fragility of peace along the Line of Control.





Rajnath Singh’s address at Bhuj underscored the effectiveness and global recognition of Operation Sindoor, India’s unwavering stance against terrorism, and the readiness of its armed forces to respond to any further provocations. The situation remains tense, with India maintaining both military and diplomatic pressure on Pakistan to end cross-border terrorism before any normalisation of relations can be considered.





