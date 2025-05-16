

In a significant admission that contradicts Pakistan's official narrative, retired Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Marshal Masood Akhtar has confirmed that India's recent military operation successfully destroyed a high-value Pakistani Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft. The acknowledgment reveals the effectiveness of India's "Operation Sindoor," marking a substantial intelligence and military setback for Pakistan's air defence capabilities.





The Critical Admission And Strike Details





During an interview with Pakistani journalist Sohrab Barkat, retired Air Marshal Masood Akhtar made the stunning revelation that Indian forces had successfully targeted and destroyed a Pakistani AWACS aircraft stationed at Bholari airbase in Pakistan's Sindh province. "They (Indian forces) fired four back-to-back Brahmos surface-to-surface missiles or air-to-surface missiles, I am not sure. The Pakistani pilots rushed to secure their aircraft, but the missiles kept on coming, and unfortunately, the fourth one hit the hangar at Bholari airbase, where one of our AWACS was standing. It was damaged," Akhtar admitted in the interview. This confession directly contradicts Pakistan's official position that denied significant damage to its military assets during the Indian strikes.





The AWACS aircraft destroyed in the strike has been identified as a Saab 2000 Erieye, a sophisticated early warning and control system that serves as a critical component of Pakistan's air defence network. Military analysts consider this loss particularly devastating as these aircraft function as force multipliers in contested airspace, providing crucial surveillance, threat assessment, and command capabilities that extend far beyond what ground-based radar systems can achieve. The aircraft was reportedly undergoing maintenance after a sortie when it was struck, indicating a significant tactical error in not relocating such a valuable asset during heightened tensions.





The BrahMos missile strike that hit the Bholari airbase was remarkably precise, with the fourth missile in the barrage directly impacting the hangar housing the AWACS. This precision demonstrates the effectiveness of India's missile guidance systems and the intelligence that guided the operation. High-resolution satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies has confirmed the extensive damage to the hangar structure, providing visual verification of Air Marshal Akhtar's claims.





Human Cost And Operational Impact





Beyond the material loss of the aircraft itself, the strike reportedly resulted in significant casualties among Pakistani military personnel. Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf, who was inside the hangar at the time of the strike, was among those killed. Reports indicate approximately 52 personnel were working in and around the hangar during the attack, with estimates suggesting five fatalities and numerous injuries. These casualties included specialised personnel trained to operate the AWACS and F-16 aircraft, representing a long-term loss of expertise that could take years to replace.





The destruction of the Saab-2000 Erieye AWACS is particularly damaging to Pakistan's air defence architecture. The aircraft plays a pivotal role in providing early warning of incoming threats, coordinating fighter aircraft responses, and maintaining situational awareness across vast geographical areas. Without this capability, Pakistan's ability to detect and respond to aerial threats is significantly compromised, creating vulnerabilities that could be exploited in future conflicts. Military experts have dubbed this incident the "Bholari Catastrophe," highlighting the severe strategic implications for Pakistan's air defence posture.





Broader Scope of Operation Sindoor





Operation Sindoor was launched by India in response to the April 22, 2025, the operation was remarkably comprehensive in scope, with Indian forces striking multiple military installations across Pakistan. Beyond Bholari, the targets included airbases at Nur Khan, Rafiqui, Murid, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Chunian, Skardu, and Jacobabad, as well as radar sites in Pasrur and Sialkot. This coordinated strike package demonstrated India's capability to conduct simultaneous precision strikes deep inside Pakistani territory, effectively degrading multiple aspects of Pakistan's military infrastructure in a short time-frame.





India deployed a sophisticated mix of weapons systems and operational tactics during Operation Sindoor. While the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile received the most attention after Air Marshal Akhtar's admission, reports indicate that French-origin SCALP missiles and Hammer precision-guided munitions were also used in the operation. This diverse weapons package allowed India to target different types of installations with appropriate munitions, maximising operational effectiveness while minimising collateral damage.





Evidence And International Reporting





While Pakistan initially downplayed the extent of damage from the Indian strikes, satellite imagery has provided compelling evidence supporting India's claims. The Washington Post reported that the strikes damaged "at least six airfields," with satellite analysis revealing destruction across runways, hangars, and control facilities - some located as deep as 100 miles inside Pakistan. The New York Times & Washington Post, both rather inimical to Indian interests, citing Maxar Technologies' satellite imagery, similarly confirmed visible damage to several of Pakistan's critical military installations, noting that "an examination of satellite imagery indicates that while the attacks were widespread, the damage was far more contained than claimed - and mostly inflicted by India on Pakistani facilities".





Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, addressing the media at the National Media Centre in New Delhi following the operation, confirmed that India had deployed "high-precision, niche-technology weapons" but did not specify the exact nature of the arsenal used. Independent verification came when military journalist and former HAL spokesperson Anantha Krishnan released a video reportedly showing the nose cap of a BrahMos missile recovered from the strike site, providing tangible evidence of the weapons employed.





Strategic Significance And Precedent





The successful strike on Pakistani airbases represents what many military analysts consider a watershed moment in modern warfare. According to Indian military statements, this operation marks "the first time a country had successfully struck air force bases of a nuclear-armed nation". This creates a significant precedent in the dynamics between nuclear-armed adversaries, potentially altering the calculus for conventional military operations between such states in the future.





The targeting and destruction of an AWACS platform is particularly noteworthy from a military perspective. These high-value assets are typically protected by robust air defences and operational security measures. The fact that India was able to successfully target and destroy such a platform demonstrates sophisticated intelligence gathering, precise targeting capabilities, and the ability to penetrate Pakistani air defences. This successful operation may force Pakistan to reassess its air defence strategies and the deployment patterns of its remaining AWACS fleet.





Conclusion





Air Marshal Masood Akhtar's admission regarding the destruction of the AWACS aircraft at Bholari airbase represents a significant validation of India's claims regarding Operation Sindoor. The loss of such a critical asset, combined with the human casualties and damage to multiple military installations across Pakistan, constitutes a substantial setback for Pakistan's military capabilities. The operation demonstrated India's ability to conduct precise, coordinated strikes against military targets while avoiding civilian casualties, establishing a new paradigm in the regional security dynamics.





The tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours de-escalated on May 10 when Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations initiated contact with his Indian counterpart, resulting in a mutual agreement to cease hostilities. However, the strategic impact of Operation Sindoor and the destruction of Pakistan's AWACS capability will likely reverberate through the regional security landscape for years to come, potentially altering the calculus for both nations in future confrontations.





