



In a significant development during the recent escalation between India and Pakistan, the Chief Minister of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, publicly confirmed that Indian air strikes under Operation Sindoor targeted the Bholari airbase in Sindh province, resulting in the deaths of six Pakistan Air Force (PAF) personnel, including officers and technicians.





This direct admission by a senior Pakistani official validates India’s assertion that its strikes were aimed at military targets, countering Islamabad’s earlier claims that Indian attacks had caused civilian casualties.





Admission validates India's claim of targeting military sites, not civilians.





The Bholari airbase, located less than 100 miles from Karachi and commissioned in December 2017, is one of Pakistan’s most advanced and strategically important airbases. It houses the 19 Squadron and the Operational Conversion Unit (OCU), operating F-16A/B Block 15 ADF aircraft, and is also believed to support maritime operations and potentially house nuclear assets.





Satellite imagery obtained after the strikes revealed substantial damage to a major hangar at the base, with evidence suggesting that aircraft-possibly including a SAAB-2000 Erieye AWACS-were damaged or destroyed. The loss of such assets, especially an AWACS platform, is considered a critical blow to Pakistan’s air defence capabilities in the southern sector.





Operation Sindoor was launched by India in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 civilians. On May 7, the Indian Air Force (IAF) executed precision strikes on nearly a dozen Pakistani airbases, including Bholari, using advanced weaponry such as BrahMos air-launched cruise missiles.





The strikes targeted key military infrastructure-runways, hangars, radar installations, and ammunition depots-across Pakistan, with Bholari being one of the most heavily hit due to its strategic value.





The confirmation from the Sindh Chief Minister, along with high-resolution satellite imagery analysed by international and Indian media, provides strong evidence that India’s strikes were focused on degrading Pakistan’s military capabilities, not targeting civilians. This has been further supported by admissions from retired Pakistani Air Force officials, who acknowledged the loss of critical assets such as AWACS aircraft during the strikes on Bholari.





The international press, including outlets like The New York Times and The Washington Post, have corroborated the extent of damage inflicted on Pakistani military infrastructure.





Following India’s strikes, Pakistan attempted retaliatory attacks on Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10, which were met with further counter-strikes by India on additional Pakistani military installations.





The confirmation of military casualties and damage at Bholari thus marks a pivotal moment in the conflict, substantiating India’s narrative of precision military targeting and undermining Islamabad’s claims of civilian harm.





The Sindh Chief Minister’s confirmation, supported by satellite imagery and international reporting, establishes that Indian air strikes during Operation Sindoor specifically targeted and inflicted significant damage on the Bholari airbase, resulting in the loss of PAF personnel and critical assets.





This development not only validates India’s claims but also represents a major setback for Pakistan’s air defence posture in the region.





Agencies







