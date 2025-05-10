



A team of scientists at the Research and Development Establishment (Engineers) [R&DE(E)], a premier DRDO laboratory in Pune, is spearheading the development of a humanoid robot tailored for defence applications, with a focus on reducing the exposure of soldiers to life-threatening scenarios during high-risk military operations. This initiative represents a significant step in India’s efforts to integrate advanced robotics and artificial intelligence into its military framework.





The project, underway for the past four years, has achieved key milestones with the development of prototypes for both the upper and lower body of the humanoid robot. The robot, designed to operate under direct human command, was publicly showcased for the first time at a national workshop on advanced legged robotics in Pune. The demonstration highlighted the robot’s complex operating system, which combines advanced software, sensors, and actuators to mimic human-like movement and task execution.





Technical Features And Capabilities





The humanoid robot is engineered to perform a range of complex tasks autonomously or in collaboration with human operators.





Key features include:





Upper Body System: Lightweight arm with a spherical revolute joint configuration, offering 24 degrees of freedom (seven in the arm, four in the gripper, two in the head). This enables precise manipulation, including gripping, turning, pushing, pulling, sliding doors, opening valves, and handling hazardous objects like mines and explosives with both arms.





Sensory And Perception Abilities: Equipped with audio-visual perception, multiple proprioceptive and exteroceptive sensors, and advanced data fusion capabilities for tactical sensing. These features allow the robot to operate effectively day or night, indoors or outdoors, and in hazardous environments.





Mobility And Navigation: The bipedal system is designed for stability, control, and balance while navigating unstructured terrain. It features real-time dynamics and kinematics, fall and push recovery, real-time map generation, path planning, and simultaneous localisation and mapping (SLAM) for autonomous operations in high-risk zones.





Command And Control: The robot can process and execute commands from human operators, ensuring seamless integration into military operations.





Research Focus And Challenges





The R&DE(E) team is tackling several technological challenges, including:





Achieving high-level balancing and real-time information processing for seamless task execution. Ensuring robust performance in unpredictable and dynamic battlefield environments. Integrating advanced artificial intelligence for decision-making and autonomous operation. Addressing ethical considerations related to the deployment of armed autonomous systems.





Strategic Vision And Collaboration





The development of the humanoid robot is part of a broader vision to create a “robotic soldier” that can operate alongside human troops, particularly in high-risk combat zones. The goal is not to replace soldiers but to augment their capabilities and reduce both physical and psychological stress on personnel. The C-STAR (Centre for Systems & Technologies for Advanced Robotics) at R&DE(E) is leading these efforts, with long-term plans for collaboration with academic institutions and potential international partners to accelerate innovation in defence robotics.





Applications And Future Prospects





Once operational, the humanoid robot is expected to support a range of military tasks, including:





Reconnaissance and surveillance in hazardous environments. Bomb disposal and handling of dangerous materials Assisting soldiers in logistics, such as carrying loads or evacuating the wounded Performing complex autonomous operations in high-risk zones





The DRDO aims to complete the advanced phases of development by 2027, with the understanding that full-scale deployment and operational integration could take 15 to 20 years, given the complexity and evolving requirements of the Indian Armed Forces.





Conclusion





The DRDO Pune lab’s humanoid robot project marks a transformative step in India’s defence technology landscape. By blending robotics, artificial intelligence, and advanced engineering, the initiative seeks to enhance operational effectiveness, safeguard soldiers, and position India at the forefront of military robotics innovation.





