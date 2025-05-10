

On Friday night, India repelled a series of drone attacks from Pakistan at 26 locations across its northern and western regions, including a direct attempt to target Srinagar airport. These attacks, involving hundreds of Turkish-made drones, were part of a broader escalation following a devastating terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam that left 26 people dead, mostly tourists.





India's Accusation: Civilian Flights Used As Shields





Indian authorities publicly accused Pakistan of deliberately keeping its civil airspace open during these drone and missile operations, effectively using civilian airliners as "shields" to deter or complicate Indian air defence responses. Colonel Sofiya Qureshi of the Indian Army, along with IAF Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, stated at a press briefing that Pakistan's actions endangered not only its own civilian flights but also international air traffic operating near the India-Pakistan border. The officials highlighted that, even as Pakistani drones and missiles targeted Indian cities, civilian flights were visible in Pakistan's airspace, creating significant risks for unsuspecting passengers.





Despite the provocations, the Indian Air Force reportedly exercised "considerable restraint" in its response to avoid civilian casualties, focusing instead on intercepting and neutralising the incoming drones. Indian air defence successfully jammed or shot down several drones, while others were destroyed before reaching their targets. In the wake of these attacks, India extended the closure of 24 airports near the border with Pakistan until May 15, affecting major hubs such as Chandigarh, Srinagar, Amritsar, and Jammu. Airlines like Air India issued travel advisories and offered waivers or full refunds to affected passengers.





In the hours following India's accusations and retaliatory strikes under "Operation Sindoor"-which targeted multiple terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir-Pakistan announced the closure of its airspace for all commercial flights at major airports, including Lahore and Islamabad. The closure, initially for 48 hours, was later extended in certain sectors, particularly over Lahore, while Karachi airport remained operational. This move was officially communicated to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), with Pakistan citing "serious risks" to civil aviation safety due to India's military actions.





The mutual airspace restrictions have had a significant impact on regional and international aviation. India closed about 25 flight routes that previously allowed planes to enter Pakistani airspace, forcing foreign airlines to take longer detours and increasing operational costs. The closure of Pakistani airspace to Indian airlines is estimated to cost the Indian aviation sector approximately ₹7,000 crore (~$800 million) annually, primarily due to extended flight times, higher fuel consumption, and cancellations. Over 800 weekly flights, especially those from northern Indian cities to Europe, North America, and the Middle East, have been affected.





The situation remains tense, with both nations on high alert and security heightened across affected regions. India continues to monitor its airspace and border areas closely, while both sides have taken precautionary measures to protect civilian populations and critical infrastructure. The closure of airports and rerouting of flights are expected to persist as long as the threat of further escalation remains.





The latest round of hostilities has brought civil aviation safety to the forefront of the India-Pakistan conflict, with both sides taking drastic measures to secure their airspace and protect civilians amid ongoing military operations and mutual accusations of endangering international air traffic.





