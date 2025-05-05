



Amid rising India-Pakistan tensions following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) of India has ordered civil defence drills across multiple states to enhance emergency preparedness and civilian protection.





The Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives, including mostly tourists, has been linked to Pakistan-backed terrorist groups, exacerbating the already strained bilateral relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.





The MHA's directive focuses on several critical preparedness measures. These include the operationalisation of air raid warning sirens to test and ensure the effectiveness of early warning systems for rapid alert dissemination. Civilians and students are being trained in civil defence techniques to equip them with skills to protect themselves during hostile situations.





The drills also involve the implementation of crash blackout measures, simulating urban blackouts to reduce visibility and hinder enemy surveillance.





Additionally, vital installations such as power plants, government offices, and military assets are being camouflaged early to protect critical infrastructure from potential attacks. Finally, evacuation plans are being rehearsed and updated to improve coordination and response times in emergencies.





These proactive civil defence initiatives are part of a broader government strategy to prepare the civilian population and infrastructure against potential threats amid the heightened security environment following the Pahalgam attack.





The brutal and inhuman attack carried out by Jihadi terrorists has triggered a diplomatic crisis, with India suspending key agreements like the Indus Waters Treaty, expelling Pakistani diplomats, and closing borders, while Pakistan has responded with reciprocal measures and military readiness, including missile tests and heightened vigilance along the Line of Control (LoC).





The civil defence drills underscore the Indian government's focus on strengthening internal security mechanisms and civilian resilience in the face of ongoing cross-border tensions and the possibility of further escalations in the region.





ET News







