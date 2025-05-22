



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s visit to Copenhagen on May 21, 2025, marked a significant step in advancing Indo-Danish relations, with a strong focus on both counter-terrorism cooperation and the Green Strategic Partnership.





During his meeting with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, Jaishankar praised Denmark’s steadfast solidarity and support for India’s fight against terrorism, highlighting this as a cornerstone of the growing bilateral relationship.





He also met with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, conveying personal greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressing gratitude for Denmark’s unwavering support in combating terrorism. Jaishankar emphasised the importance of Denmark’s guidance and partnership in addressing global challenges through sustainable solutions, particularly within the framework of the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership.





The discussions in Copenhagen covered a wide array of bilateral and global issues, underscoring the strength and depth of the relationship. Jaishankar and his Danish counterparts reviewed progress under the Green Strategic Partnership, which has become the foundation of India-Denmark cooperation since its launch in 2020.





This partnership focuses on renewable energy, climate action, water management, and sustainable development, and is India’s only such partnership globally. Recent high-level exchanges and joint action plans have further expanded cooperation across sectors, including green technology, business, skill development, and cultural exchange.





Jaishankar also met with the Speaker of the Danish Parliament, Soren Gade, expressing appreciation for Denmark’s solidarity against terrorism and ongoing support for building stronger India-Denmark ties. Additionally, he engaged with representatives of the Indian community in Copenhagen, acknowledging their role in fostering cultural connections and enhancing India’s positive image in Denmark.





His visit included discussions with Morten Bodskov, Denmark’s Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs, where both sides explored ways to deepen existing collaboration and identify new opportunities, particularly in green technology and industry.





Jaishankar’s visit to Denmark, following his official engagements in the Netherlands, reaffirmed the mutual commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation, addressing global challenges, and advancing the Green Strategic Partnership as a model for sustainable and strategic international collaboration.





Based On ANI Report







