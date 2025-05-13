



Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, undertook an official visit to New Zealand and Fiji from May 8 to 12, 2025, aimed at deepening India’s bilateral ties with both countries.





In New Zealand, Margherita’s engagements commenced in Auckland, where he delivered the Keynote Address as Guest of Honour at the India-New Zealand Business Council (INZBC) Dialogue 2025.





The event, attended by New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters, focused on expanding strategic and economic cooperation between India and New Zealand.





Margherita also held a bilateral meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Peters, discussing the full spectrum of bilateral relations, and met with Todd McClay, New Zealand’s Minister for Trade and Agriculture, to explore ways to strengthen the trade partnership.





On the sidelines of the INZBC Dialogue, Margherita briefly met Prime Minister Luxon, where both leaders discussed advancing the India-New Zealand partnership across various sectors. Margherita also addressed the Indian community at the Mahatma Gandhi Cultural Centre in Auckland, reaffirming the Indian government’s commitment to the welfare of the diaspora and appreciating their role in bolstering bilateral relations.





The visit coincided with significant progress in India-New Zealand economic ties, as the first round of negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries concluded in New Delhi during this period. The FTA aims to create a balanced and mutually beneficial framework to boost trade and investment, with merchandise trade between the two countries reaching USD 1.3 billion in 2024–25.





After New Zealand, Margherita traveled to Fiji, where he participated as Guest of Honour at the 146th Girmit Day commemoration in Labasa. He paid courtesy calls on Fiji’s President, Ratu Naiqama Tawakecolati Lalabalavu, and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka. Discussions with Fiji’s leadership, including Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad, covered a wide range of bilateral issues and explored avenues for further cooperation, reflecting the historical and cultural ties between India and Fiji.





Throughout his visit, Margherita’s meetings and public engagements underscored India’s commitment to strengthening partnerships in the Pacific region, enhancing economic, strategic, and people-to-people connections with both New Zealand and Fiji.





