



Foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdev has strongly articulated India's evolving stance on international partnerships, particularly with Europe, in the aftermath of the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Sachdev emphasised that India, as a mature and sovereign nation, now seeks equal and mutually respectful partnerships rather than relationships defined by historical hierarchies or colonial mindsets.





Sachdev's central argument is that if Europe expects India's support in addressing its own geopolitical or security challenges, it must reciprocate by supporting India in its fight against terrorism. He specifically called on European nations to adopt a firmer stance against Pakistan, which India holds responsible for cross-border terrorism, and suggested that a boycott of Pakistan should be considered until it takes concrete steps to curb terrorist activities. This, he argued, would demonstrate genuine solidarity and mutual support, moving beyond mere rhetoric.





Highlighting the pain and losses suffered by India due to terrorism, Sachdev questioned the extent to which European nations stand with India, particularly in terms of isolating Pakistan diplomatically and economically. He asserted that true partnership requires both sides to recognise and act upon each other's core concerns, rather than prioritising self-interest or engaging in moral lecturing.





Sachdev's views align with those of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who has repeatedly stated that India now looks for partners, not preachers, on the global stage. Jaishankar noted that as India grows in stature and influence, it expects a new level of understanding and sensitivity from its partners, especially as the world becomes more multipolar and competitive.





He pointed out that while the United States has become more self-sufficient, Europe is under pressure to adapt to these new realities and must reflect deeply if it wishes to build meaningful ties with India.





Following the Pahalgam attack, India has taken significant diplomatic measures against Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and expelling Pakistani military and diplomatic officials. The Indian government has reaffirmed its determination to deal decisively with terrorism and ensure that those responsible face severe consequences.





Sachdev's intervention underscores a clear message: India demands equal, respectful, and interest-based partnerships with Europe. The days of one-sided relationships or external lecturing are over. Instead, India expects Europe to demonstrate real support on issues like terrorism if it seeks India's cooperation elsewhere, marking a shift toward a more assertive and reciprocal foreign policy approach.





