



India’s first human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan, has been postponed once again, with the crewed launch now targeted for the first quarter of 2027-almost five years later than the original 2022 goal announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018.





This delay reflects the immense technological challenges and unforeseen disruptions, notably the Covid-19 pandemic, which hampered astronaut training and the development of critical systems.





The revised timeline, confirmed by ISRO Chairman V Narayanan, outlines that the first uncrewed Gaganyaan mission is scheduled for late 2025, followed by two additional uncrewed missions in 2026.





One of these will feature Vyommitra, a half-humanoid robot designed to simulate human functions and test vital spacecraft systems in the harsh environment of space before actual astronauts are sent to low-Earth orbit, approximately 400 kilometers above Earth.





The Gaganyaan mission’s complexity lies in developing and qualifying new, indigenous technologies, such as the human-rated LVM3 launch vehicle and the Environment Control and Life Support System (ECLSS). The ECLSS, built from scratch by ISRO, is essential for maintaining cabin pressure, temperature, humidity, air quality, and hygiene, ensuring astronaut safety throughout the mission. ISRO reports that about 90% of the work on these systems is complete, with final qualification underway.





Vyommitra, the humanoid robot, will play a crucial role in the uncrewed missions. Designed to mimic human activities, operate control panels, communicate in Hindi and English, and monitor spacecraft parameters, Vyommitra will help ISRO assess the effects of space travel on the human body and validate the safety of the crew module. This approach replaces the traditional use of animals in preparatory space missions and provides more relevant data for human spaceflight.





The delays in Gaganyaan are attributed not only to the pandemic but also to global supply chain issues, the need for additional safety checks, and the challenges of developing new technologies that cannot be sourced internationally. These include the life support system and modifications to the spacecraft to keep its weight within the rocket’s capacity.





ISRO has also made progress in related technologies, such as successful space docking experiments and the development of in-orbit servicing capabilities, which are foundational for future missions and the planned Bharatiya Antariksh Station by 2035.





If Gaganyaan succeeds, India will become the fourth country-after Russia, the US, and China-to independently send humans into space. The mission’s progress underscores India’s growing stature in global space exploration, further highlighted by its upcoming role as host of the Global Space Exploration Conference (GLEX 2025).





While Gaganyaan faces further delays, the mission remains a technological milestone for India, with significant groundwork laid for both human spaceflight and future space infrastructure. The current focus is on completing uncrewed test missions, validating life support systems, and ensuring astronaut safety ahead of the historic crewed flight now expected in early 2027.





