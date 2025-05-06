



Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared the country's defence "in strong hands" following a second missile test conducted by the military amid escalating tensions with India.





The announcement came on Monday after the successful training launch of a surface-to-surface ballistic missile from the Fatah series, with a reported range of 120 kilometres, as part of Exercise Indus. The launch was broadcast on local television channel PTV News, which aired archival visuals of the event.





The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan's military, stated that the missile test aimed to "ensure the operational readiness of troops and validate key technical parameters, including the missile's advanced navigation system and enhanced accuracy." Senior military officials, scientists, and engineers witnessed the launch, underscoring the significance of the event in terms of national security and technological capability.





This latest test marks the second missile launch by Pakistan in just two days. On May 3, the military tested the Abdali (Hatf-II) ballistic missile, which has a claimed range of 450 kilometres, although some sources suggest its actual range may be between 180–200 kilometres. Both launches were described as part of efforts to demonstrate operational preparedness and deter any aggression, particularly in the context of heightened regional tensions.





The missile tests come in the wake of a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people. India has accused Pakistan of supporting the attackers, a claim Islamabad has strongly denied, calling for an independent investigation. The incident has led to a sharp rise in hostilities, with both nations ramping up military posturing and rhetoric.





Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his statement, expressed satisfaction with the army's "full preparedness for national defence" and reiterated his confidence in the military's ability to safeguard Pakistan's territorial integrity. The ISPR echoed this sentiment, with top military leadership congratulating the troops and technical teams involved, and affirming their confidence in the country's defence capabilities.





The missile launches have drawn concern from India, which views such tests as provocative actions amid an already volatile situation. Indian officials have reportedly described the tests as reckless, while Pakistan maintains that these activities are routine and necessary for ensuring national security.





The recent missile tests by Pakistan serve both as a demonstration of military readiness and as a strategic signal to India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack. The Pakistani leadership has used these events to reassure the public and project strength, while the military continues to emphasise operational preparedness and technological advancement in its missile program.





Agencies







