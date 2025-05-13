



Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a forceful and symbolic address to Indian Air Force personnel at the Adampur Airbase in Punjab on May 13, 2025, following the recent escalation between India and Pakistan. His speech came in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, a major tri-service military operation launched by India in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which had claimed 26 civilian lives and was attributed to Pakistan-based militants.





In his address, PM Modi reiterated India's new, assertive doctrine on cross-border terrorism, declaring that India would not hesitate to strike at terror groups "inside their own territory" and would leave "no chance for escape" for those threatening Indian security.





He used the phrase "Ghar Mein Ghuske Maarenge" ("We will enter their homes and strike"), underscoring a policy of proactive and pre-emptive action against both terrorists and their state sponsors, a stance that has become emblematic of his government’s approach since the 2016 surgical strikes and the 2019 Balakot airstrikes.





Modi praised the Indian Armed Forces for their precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, emphasising that not only terrorist camps but also the audacity and "nuclear blackmail" of Pakistan had been "flattened" by Indian operations. He lauded the coordination and bravery of the Army, Air Force, and Navy, stating that their actions had made every Indian proud and had sent a clear message that there is no safe haven for terrorists in Pakistan.





The Prime Minister highlighted the significance of the Adampur Airbase, noting its crucial role in repelling Pakistani missile and drone attacks during the conflict. He also referenced Pakistani claims of damaging India's prized S-400 air defence system at Adampur, which Indian defence forces categorically denied as false narratives.





Modi invoked patriotic slogans like "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram," asserting that these chants resonate both on the battlefield and in the hearts of every Indian citizen who stands for the nation. He stressed that the resolve to protect the country is shared by soldiers and civilians alike.





Addressing the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, Modi stated that India had "wiped out" terrorist bases and killed around 100 terrorists, with Pakistan confirming military casualties as well. He warned that India’s operations have only been paused and future actions would depend on Pakistan’s conduct, making it clear that the era of restraint in the face of terror provocations is over.





PM Modi’s speech at Adampur was a declaration of India’s uncompromising stance on national security and a tribute to the armed forces’ valour. It signalled a strategic shift towards decisive, cross-border military responses to terrorism, reaffirming that India will not be deterred by nuclear threats or international pressure when it comes to defending its sovereignty and citizens.





ET News







