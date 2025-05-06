



The Haryana Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, has approved a significant policy decision to grant an ex-gratia payment of ₹1 crore to the next of kin of martyred Agniveers from the state.





This move extends the existing benefit-previously available to families of battle casualties in the defence and paramilitary forces-to Agniveers, who are recruited under the central government's Agnipath scheme for short-term service in the armed forces. The decision underscores the state's commitment to honouring the sacrifices of its soldiers and ensuring substantial financial support to bereaved families.





In addition to the ex-gratia grant, the Cabinet also approved a one-time cash award for Agniveers from Haryana who receive gallantry or distinguished service awards. The Agnipath scheme, launched in 2022, has seen thousands of youth from Haryana join the armed forces, with the first batch scheduled to complete their service in 2026–27.





Further, the Haryana government has increased the reservation quota for Agniveers in police recruitment from 10% to 20%, aligning with a recent recommendation from the Union Home Minister. This enhanced reservation applies to the recruitment of police constables and aims to facilitate the transition of Agniveers into civilian employment after their military service. Previously, Agniveers were granted 10% horizontal reservation in direct recruitment for posts such as constable, mining guard, forest guard, and warder in various state departments.





The Cabinet also approved several individual cases of support for families of martyrs and victims of violence.





Financial assistance of ₹50 lakh and a government job to an eligible family member of naval officer Lt. Vinay Narwal, who was killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, in April 2025.





Approval for the Gram Panchayat of Atali (Faridabad district) to gift a 200 square yard residential plot to Geeta, the wife of late Naik Sandeep, who was martyred during a counter-insurgency operation in Pulwama in 2019.





Financial assistance of ₹25 lakh each and a government job for eligible family members of Kavita, killed in crossfiring in Bhiwani in 2005, and Abhishek, killed in communal violence in 2023.





These measures reflect the Haryana government's broader commitment to supporting the welfare of armed forces personnel, their families, and Agniveers-both during and after their service. The ex-gratia grant of ₹1 crore for the families of martyred Agniveers is a landmark step, ensuring parity with other categories of battle casualties and providing crucial financial security to bereaved families.





PTI







