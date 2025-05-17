



India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has issued a strong appeal to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), urging it to reconsider its recent decision to provide a USD 1 billion assistance package to Pakistan.





Speaking at the Bhuj Air Force Station on May 16, 2025, Singh warned that such financial aid could be misused by Islamabad to fund terror infrastructure, directly or indirectly, rather than supporting economic reforms or humanitarian needs.





He stated, “In today’s time, any kind of financial assistance to Pakistan is nothing less than terror funding,” and emphasized that India does not wish for its contributions to the IMF to be diverted for creating or sustaining terror networks in Pakistan or any other country.





Singh’s comments come against the backdrop of heightened military tensions between India and Pakistan, following recent cross-border hostilities. The Bhuj Air Force base, where Singh delivered his address, was one of the installations targeted by Pakistani military strikes during a four-day confrontation.





In response, India launched Operation Sindoor, a military campaign targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, which Singh described as highly effective and a testament to the Indian Air Force’s valour and operational capability.





The Defence Minister questioned the wisdom of the IMF’s decision, arguing that a significant portion of the aid could be “utilised to fund terror infrastructure,” and called on the global community to consider the risks of international financial support being diverted for state-sponsored terrorism. He further warned that Pakistan remains on “probation” during the current ceasefire, and any deterioration in its behavior would prompt the “strictest punishment” from India.





India’s concerns were underscored by references to Pakistan’s alleged track record of supporting terror groups and the risk that IMF funds might be used to rebuild destroyed terror camps or support activities threatening regional security. Singh’s statement reflects a broader Indian policy stance that international organizations should ensure their financial assistance is not misused by recipient states for destabilizing activities.





Rajnath Singh’s remarks represent a significant diplomatic move, urging the IMF to reassess its financial engagement with Pakistan in light of security concerns and the potential for indirect terror funding. He called for vigilance and accountability in international financial flows, especially in conflict-prone regions.





Based On A PTI Report







